The Lyric Theatre, also known as the Lyric Hammersmith is a theatre on King Street, in the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, which takes pride in its original, "groundbreaking" productions. It has two main performance areas: the Main House, a 550-seat 19th-century auditorium, rebuilt from the original Frank Matcham-designed theatre, which hosts its main productions; and the 120-seat Studio, which houses smaller productions by up-and-coming companies. The Lyric also presents frequent "Lyric Children" and "Lyric Music" performances as well as "Sunday Night Comedy".

Its current artistic director is Sean Holmes, and its executive director is Jessica Hepburn.

The Lyric is about to go through a major re-development project, with new facilities for young people and the local community.

The Lyric Hammersmith aims to produce work that is provoking, entertaining, popular, eclectic, messy, contradictory and diverse.

We want to be at the heart of our community as well as being internationally recognised. We want to celebrate the unique vision of the writer as well as the creative power of collaboration. We want to work with the best theatre artists around as well as encourage the next generation. We want to lurch wildly between high art and populism - hopefully achieving both at the same time.



Beautiful theatre, cheap tickets, great pizza and a rooftop garden.



Hammersmith and proud.







The Lyric Hammersmith is a 20-minute tube ride from Central London and easily accessible by car and by bus. We are a two-minute walk from the tube and bus stations. The entrance to the Lyric, opposite the fountains on Lyric Square, is ground level with lift access inside to all floors.