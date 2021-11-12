First Look: The Drifters Girl musical releases production images

Posted on 12 November 2021

Take a look at the first look production images in our gallery below!

The Drifters Girl is currently in previews at London’s Garrick Theatre and is already dazzling audiences in the West End. The show stars Beverley Knight as Faye Treadwell along with Tosh Wanogho-Maud , Tarinn Callender , Adam J Bernard and Matt Henry . Make sure you’ve secured your The Drifters Girl tickets whilst the best availability lasts!

The Drifters Girl West End cast

Starring in the new musical is Beverley Knight as Faye Treadwell alongside Tosh Wanogho-Maud as Ben E King, Tarinn Callender as Johnny Moore, Adam J Bernard as George Treadwell and Matt Henry as Clyde McPhatter.

The Drifters Girl creative team

The Drifters Girl is directed by Jonathan Church, and features set design by Anthony Ward, choreography by Karen Bruce, costume design by Fay Fullerton, with orchestrations and musical supervision by Chris Egan, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and video design by Andrzej Goulding. Tyrone Huntley is the associate director and Myles Brown is the associate choreographer. Casting is by Stuart Burt with children's casting by Jo Hawes.

The Drifters Girl synopsis

Go behind closed doors and discover the true story of one of the world’s greatest vocal groups, The Drifters. Beverley Knight stars as Faye Treadwell, their manager along with her husband, who battled for thirty years to turn Atlantic Records' hottest vocal group into a global phenomenon. The Drifters Girl musical chronicles the trailblazing efforts of the world’s first African American, female music manager and how she refused to quit on the group she loved. Three decades, and hundreds of hit songs later, there is no doubt that Faye Treadwell was and always will be, The Drifters Girl.

What songs are included in The Drifters Girl?

The musical features all The Drifters greatest hits, including ‘Save The Last Dance For Me’, ‘Under The Boardwalk’, ‘Kissin’ In The Back Row Of The Movies’, ‘Stand By Me’, ‘Come On Over To My Place’ and ‘Saturday Night At The Movies’.

West End The Drifters Girl musical tickets are available now!

Don’t miss out on seeing this brand-new musical at the West End’s Garrick Theatre. Book your tickets for The Drifters Girl musical before they sell out!