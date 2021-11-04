The Drifters Girl starring Beverley Knight tickets available now!

Finally, a new Beverley Knight show in London! Do not miss your chance to catch the legendary crooner and West End leading lady extraordinaire as she brings a brand new musical to life at the West End’s Garrick Theatre. Book tickets for The Drifters Girl now and let the queen of British soul take you back through 30 years of The Drifters.

What is The Drifters Girl about?

The Drifters were certainly one of the world’s greatest vocal groups. Faye Treadwell was their manager and she wasn’t going to be satisfied until they were a global force to be reckoned with, no matter what. Alongside her husband George Treadwell, she would spend a large part of her life working to preserve the musical legacy she has created.

In The Drifters Girl Beverley Knight brings the true story of the first-ever African American female music manager out of the shadows. Featuring some of the most recognisable and classic songs in history, The Drifters Girl follows Faye on her 3-decade long fight to protect and promote the group that she loved.

There were incredible highs spanning the years including sold-out tours and hit records but there were also unbelievable lows comprised of battles fought in court and personal tragedies. More than thirty years and hundreds of hit songs later, now is your chance to hear the songs and learn the story of The Drifters Girl.

Beverley Knight stars in The Drifters Girl

The one and only Beverley Knight stars as Faye Treadwell, The Drifters girl. Over the course of her 2-decade long career, Beverley Knight has become known as the queen of British soul. She has the mainstream appeal, record sales and awards to prove it, though the crooner’s talents don’t stop there.

The singer would go on to make her way into the West End where she would star in The Bodyguard, Memphis the Musical, Cats and Slyvia. In addition to her numerous music accolades, the actress has also been nominated for an Olivier Award.

This new jukebox musical will be directed by Jonathan Church (Singin' In The Rain, The Life I Lead, Frozen, A Monster Calls). The book comes from Ed Curtis, with design by Anthony Ward. The show will feature choreography by Karen Bruce and lighting design by Ben Cracknell with music supervision and orchestrations by Chris Egan.

Full cast and creatives for The Drifters Girl will be announced in due course. For updates on casting information and to keep up to date with the latest news about The Drifters Girl, keep an eye on our news page.

Which The Drifters songs will I hear?

This stunning new musical has a soundtrack of some of the most iconic songs ever, and some of The Drifters’ biggest hits. You’ll hear favourites like ‘Save the Last Dance for Me’, ‘Stand by me’, ‘Under the Boardwalk’, ‘Kissin’ in the Back Row of the Movies’, ‘Come on Over to my Place’ and ‘Saturday Night at the Movies’.

The Drifters Girl comes to London in November 2021

The incomparable Beverley Knight returns to the West End stage to bring new life to the true story of the woman behind one of the most successful bands to come out of America in the 1950s. Her tenacity and dedication were unparalleled and now you have a chance to see for yourself how Faye Treadwell changed the face of music as we know it.

