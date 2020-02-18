First Look: The Upstart Crow play production photos released Feb 18, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels First-look photos of The Upstart Crow play have been released after the cast and crew celebrated the show's official opening night at London's Gielgud Theatre last night (17 February 2020). Based on the hit TV sitcom about William Shakespeare, the Ben Elton piece starring David Mitchell is currently booking until 25 April 2020. Check out all 14 newly released production shots in our gallery below.

Ben Elton's brilliant new comedy The Upstart Crow, which continues where the hit sitcom left off, sees David Mitchell reprise his television role as Shakespeare in his West End debut. Mitchell is joined onstage by fellow castmates Danielle Phillips, Gemma Whelan, Helen Monks, Jason Callender, Mark Heap, Rachel Summers, Rob Rouse, and Steve Speirs.

The 11-week production is directed by Olivier Award-winning director of The Ladykillers, Sean Foley, and features choreography by Lizzi Gee, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, set design by Alice Power, and sound design by Andy Graham.

The cast and creative team of The Upstart Crow stage play celebrated the show's opening night on Monday, 17 February 2020. The performance saw special guest stars in attendance, including Imelda Staunton (Hello, Dolly!), Robert Webb, Elaine Paige, Alan Davies, Claudia Winkleman, and Konnie Huq; as well as comedians Adrian Edmondson, Alan Davies, Charlie Brooker, Dara O'Briain, Jimmy Carr, and Robert Webb who came to congratulate Mitchell in his feature West End stage debut.

