Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge appointed Vice President of Acting For Others Jul 27, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels It has been announced that Phoebe Waller-Bridge, writer and performer of Fleabag, has been appointed in the role of Vice President for arts charity Acting For Others.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge to support Acting For Others endeavours as Vice President

Phoebe Waller-Bridge stated today: "Acting for Others has been the silver lining around the cloud that has crept over our theatre industry. I have witnessed first-hand the dedication and compassion this charity has for the people who work so hard to keep this country's culture alive. I'm honoured to be a vice president of Acting for Others and I promise to continue working with them to support our industry with the determination and the dignity that they afford each and every person they support."

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has demonstrated avid support for the arts

Waller-Bridge has played a crucial role in assisting performance artists and theatre workers during the pandemic. She recently put a filmed version of her West End Fleabag show up online (which raised as much as £1 million for various charities) and also founded the Fleabag Support Fund, which so far has provided freelance workers with £270,000 in financial aid.

Acting for Others is an umbrella organisation that represents 14 charities offering financial assistance and emotional support to those in the entertainment industry who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will join ranks with fellow Vice Presidents Joanna McCallum, Lesley Garrett, Mark Rylance, Monica Mason, Patrick Stewart, Paul Gane, Trevor Nunn and the Acting For Others President, Dame Judi Dench.



