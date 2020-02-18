Full casting announced for London premiere of 'Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike'

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Charing Cross Theatre cast in full

The full cast of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike has been found. Set to join Olivier Award winner Janie Dee as Masha are Charlie Maher as Spike, Lukwesa Mwamba as Nina, Michelle Asante as Cassandra, Rebecca Lacey as Sonia, and Vincent Franklin as Vanya.

The cast members will be directed by Walter Bobbie whilst the play itself features costume design by Emily Rebholz, casting by Gilly Poole, set design by David Korins, and sound design and original music by Mark Bennett.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike opens for previews on 21 March with press night scheduled for 30 March 2020. The play will headline the inaugural London Climate Change Festival, which is co-produced by Janie Dee herself and will offer showcases from the science, art and business industries that will take a look into methods on how to save our planet from impending ecological collapse.

The play follows two sisters — Vanya and Sonia — who live simple lives in Bucks County, Pennsylvania in the farmhouse where they were raised as children. Things go downhill when their sister Masha turns up unannounced with her boyfriend Spike.

