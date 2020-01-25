Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike tickets available now!

2013 Tony Award winner for Best Play makes its London premiere at the Charing Cross Theatre this spring. Following a summer 2019 run at Theatre Royal Bath, Christopher Durang’s engaging new comedy is set to take London by storm in its limited 8-week run. Do not miss your chance to catch this irresistible comedy, book tickets for Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike now to guarantee your seats to this limited run!

Christopher Durang’s Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Vanya and his sister Sonia have lived their whole sedate lives in the smalltown Pennsylvania farmhouse where they grew up. Their lives are very different from that of their sister Masha who many years ago escaped the humdrum life they grew up with and became a famous movie star. But then Masha, played by Janie Dee, returns to the family homestead unexpectedly with her twenty-something young lover Spike in tow. So begins a raucous weekend of unresolved sibling rivalry, regrets and striking accurate premonitions.

Durang’s comedy won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play. Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike takes Chekhov and throws it in a blender with modern-day celebrity culture, social media and concerns about ageing. Durang’s skilful writing and absurdist slant will make this an enjoyable show for everyone, and knowledge of Chekhov will only enhance that enjoyment.

Cast and Creatives of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

The Theatre Royal Bath cast of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike featured Janie Dee, Michelle Asante, Mark Hadfield, Aysha Kala, Rebecca Lacey and Lewis Reeves. It has been confirmed that Olivier Award winner Janie Dee will be reprising her role of Masha in the Charing Cross production. Janie Dee is a prolific stage and screen actor. She has won Olivier Awards for her roles in Carousel and Comic Potential with additional nominations for her roles in My One and Only, NSFW, and Follies. The role of Masha, played in the original Broadway cast by Sigourney Weaver, is the only to be confirmed thus far. Further casting announcements are expected in due course.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike comes from the American absurdist playwright Christopher Durang. His other notable works include A History of the American Film, Sister Mary Ignatius, The Marriage of Bette and Boo and Betty’s Summer Vacation. The Charing Cross run will be directed by Walter Bobbie. Bobbie is an American director known for directing the revival of Chicago. He also directed revivals of Footloose, Sweet Charity, High Fidelity and

Tickets for Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Do not miss your chance to see Christopher Durang’s beloved comedy in its limited run at London’s Charing Cross Theatre. Book your Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike tickets now to secure your seats!