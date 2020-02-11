Full casting announced for West End musical The Secret Garden Feb 11, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Secret Garden announces the full cast to be joining the previously announced Lucie Jones, Ramin Karimloo and Jac Yarrow. The concert-style production will be performed for just two shows across a matinee and evening performance on 4 April 2020. Tickets for The Secret Garden were immediately in high demand following the lead cast announcements and are bound to increase in demand now the full cast has been announced. Read below to see who will complete The Secret Garden cast.

The Secret Garden London Palladium full cast

The Secret Garden full cast

Joining the previously announced Lucie Jones, Ramin Karimloo and Jac Yarrow in The Secret Garden are Sarah Bakker as Rose, Bianca Baykara as Alice, Adam J Bernard as Ben Weatherstaff, Lucy Drever as Narrator, Louise Ellard-Turnbull as Mrs Winthrop, Ben Forster as Neville Craven, Sejal Keshwala as Ayah, Melanie La Barrie as Mrs Medlock, Johndeep More as Fakir, Michael Riseley as Captain Albert Lennox and Celinde Schoenmaker as Lily. The role of Colin Cravey will be shared by Finley Glasgow and Issac Lancel Watkinson. Trinity Laban Musical Theatre will form the ensemble.

About The Secret Garden

The Secret Garden concert performance will be directed by Nick Winston; famous for Cats, Guys and Dolls and Mame. The production received huge acclaim in its Broadway premiere, gaining not only five-star reviews and international success but a fleet of Tony Awards too! The production will have just a one day run at the West End’s London Palladium!

The story of The Secret Garden follows orphaned Annie Lennox who moves to her uncle's secluded estate where she discovers a secret garden. The garden is shrouded in mystery but with the help of her new friends, she uncovers its secrets whilst simultaneously giving it a new lease of life.

Tickets for The Secret Garden at the London Palladium are now booking!

The full cast, featuring Waitress star Lucie Jones, will be performing the special one-day-only production of The Secret Garden concert on 4 April 2020 for just two shows! Get your The Secret Garden tickets whilst availability still lasts and don’t miss out on this West End star-studded cast spectacular.

🎫 Book your The Secret Garden tickets here.