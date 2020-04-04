Tickets for The Secret Garden in concert at the London Palladium on sale now!

The beloved literary classic by Frances Hodgson Burnett The Secret Garden is set to be lifted from the pages in a concert-style production that will run at the London Palladium for one night only! Lambert Jackson proudly presents Concert Performances of The Secret Garden starring Lucie Jones, Ramin Karimloo, and Jac Yarrow. Backed by incredible West End star power and with just one matinee and one evening performance scheduled for Saturday, 4 April 2020, you can be sure that The Secret Garden tickets will get whisked away in a heartbeat! Don't miss this one-off production and be sure to book as soon as possible!

Sign up for our mailing list to be reminded as soon as The Secret Garden is on sale so that you can be among the first to secure your seats for this powerhouse production whilst stocks last!

What is The Secret Garden about?

"What was that? Where did it go... Ah, there it is. It's a key! I found the key to the secret garden! But where's the door?"

Based on Frances Hodgson Burnett's classic novel of the same name, The Secret Garden is a heart-wrenching tale now fully re-imagined as a spectacular musical production by world-renowned composer Lucy Simon (Doctor Zhivago) and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Marsha Norman.

Mary Lennox, a young orphan, moves to her uncle's secluded country estate only to find a mysterious and anguished collection of souls and the curious tale of a secret garden. Mary teams up with her new-found friends to give the secret garden a new lease of life. She also blossoms herself, and throughout all her crazy adventures, she cares for the hearts of those that surround her.

When The Secret Garden made its world premiere on Broadway, it was overwhelmingly well-received, boasting a fleet of five-star reviews, multiple Tony Awards, and international success. Now it returns to the West End's London Palladium for a strictly-limited one-day run only!

The Secret Garden London Palladium cast and creative team

The Secret Garden concert performances at the London Palladium are brought to you by the same team that brought you the smash-hit concert production of Doctor Zhivago. The Secret Garden stars top West End names, including Waitress' Lucie Jones, Phantom of the Opera's Ramin Karimloo, and Jac Yarrow, star of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The London Palladium production of The Secret Garden will be directed by world-famous director Nick Winston, the same man who brought you Cats, Guys and Dolls, and Mame.

Book your London Palladium tickets for The Secret Garden as soon as they become available!