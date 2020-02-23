Menu
London Theatres London Palladium
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    London Palladium

    one of the largest theatres in the West End, the London Palladium is known for hosting musicals.

    What's on at London Palladium

    London Palladium Seating Plan

    London Palladium seating plan
    Getting the best seats at London Palladium

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the London Palladium

    Taking Public transportation to the theatre is recommended. The nearest tube station to London Palladium is Oxford Circus Station (Bakerloo/Central/Victoria Lines). The London Palladium is serviced by bus lines 6, 13, 23, 94, 139, and 159 from Oxford Circus (Stop RG) just round the corner on Regent Street. If driving to the theatre the nearest car park to London Palladium is the Q-Park Soho.

    Visiting London Palladium

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    • 23rd February 2020 19:30 Sunday
      Miz Cracker
    • 4th April 2020 15:00 Saturday
      The Secret Garden
    • 4th April 2020 19:30 Saturday
      The Secret Garden
    • 5th April 2020 18:00 Sunday
      Kevin & Joanne Clifton in Burn the Floor
    • 2nd July 2020 19:30 Thursday
      Joseph
    • 3rd July 2020 19:30 Friday
      Joseph

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies