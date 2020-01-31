Full casting announced for West End transfer of Life of Pi Jan 31, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The full cast for Life of Pi has been announced. The award-winning production will open at London's Wyndham's Theatre this summer on 28 June and is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Yann Martel.

Full casting for the highly anticipated West End transfer of Life of Pi has been announced after the play enjoyed a highly successful run at the Sheffield Crucible last year, which garnered four 2019 UK Theatre Awards, including Best New Play.

Set to lead the original London cast of Life of Pi is Hiran Abeysekera as Pi. He is joined by David K.S. Tse as Mr Okamoto, Habib Nasib Nader as Cook/Voice of Richard Parker, Kirsten Foster as Lulu Chen, Mina Anwar as Ma, Raj Ghatak as Mamaji/Pandit-Ji, Sagar Arya as Pa, Sarah Kameela Impey as Rani, Syreeta Kumar as Mrs Biology/Zaida Khan, Tom Espiner as Father Martin/Commander Grant-Jones, Daisy Franks as the Tiger Hind, Fred Davis as the Tiger Richard Parker, Romina Hytten and Scarlet Wilderink as the Tiger Heart, and Tom Larkin and Tommy Luther as the Tiger Head.

Life of Pi plot

The piece is based on the Man Booker Award-winning novel of the same name that follows the aftermath of a shipwreck in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean. The cargo ship's unlikely group of sole survivors – a 16-year-old boy, orangutan, zebra, hyena, and Bengal tiger – become stranded on a lifeboat waiting to be rescued.

Life of Pi play creative team

Life of Pi was adapted from the Yann Martel book of the same name by Lolita Chakrabarti and is directed by Max Webster. The stage play features puppet designs by Finn Caldwell and Nick Barnes, designs by Tim Hatley, composition by Andrew Mackay, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, sound design by Carolyn Downing, video design by Andrzej Goulding, and original casting by Polly Jerrold.

Life of Pi Wyndham's Theatre tickets available from £27 and up!

Don't miss the long-awaited West End premiere of the Life of Pi play, based on the 2001 novel by Yann Martel that spawned the hit four-time Academy Award-winning film, also called Life of Pi (2012). Book your tickets for Life of Pi early to secure the best seats at Wyndham's Theatre at the best prices whilst stocks last.