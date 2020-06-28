Menu
Life of Pi
    Life of Pi Tickets at the Wyndham's Theatre, London

    Life of Pi

    All new stage adaptation Life of Pi sets sail to Wyndham's Theatre this summer!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 8+. Please note all persons under 16 must be sat with an adult.
    Performance dates
    24 June 2020 - 4 October 2020

    Life of Pi news

    Who won at The Stage Awards 2020? 31/1/2020, 3.35pm
    Full casting announced for West End transfer of Life of Pi 31/1/2020, 3.05pm
    Winners announced for 2019 UK Theatre Awards 28/10/2019, 11.45am
    Life of Pi officially sets sail to the West End next summer 18/10/2019, 1.45pm

    

    PlayFamily FriendlyPremiereCheap Theatre TicketsTop ShowsHot TicketsContemporaryCritic's ChoiceStar PowerLGBT Gay FriendlyOur PicksMatinee ThursdaysMatinee SaturdayBest family showsDelfont Mackintosh Theatres

