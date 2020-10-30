Further casting announced for Death Drop at the Garrick Theatre Oct 30, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Ooh, girl! Additional cast members have been revealed for the upcoming "Dragatha Christie murder mystery" play Death Drop. They are set to join the previously announced drag superstars Courtney Act and Monét X Change on stage at the Garrick Theatre in London! The new cast announcement comes after a brand-new Death Drop teaser trailer was released earlier this week. Find out who will star in this West End show below and be sure to watch the trailer in all its shady glory.

Murder can be such a drag... literally. Be sure to check out the new Death Drop trailer 🎞️



Further casting for Death Drop: A Dragatha Christie Murder-Mystery announced!

Set to star alongside RuPaul's Drag Race stars Courtney Act and Monét X Change are Anna Phylactic, Kemah 'Lil WAP' Bob, LoUis CYfer, Vinegar Strokes, and Holly Stars. Death Drop opens at London's Garrick Theatre on 3 December 2020 and is booking until 17 January 2021. Backed by celebrity drag queen star power, tickets for Death Drop are expected to sell out fast. Hurry and book today before it's too late and get ready for some "buffoonery, riggery, and straight-up tomfoolery" this holiday season, okurrr?!



Meet the newly announced stars of Death Drop at the Garrick Theatre

Anna Phylactic is perhaps best known for hosting club nights at Aftershock in Manchester's Gay Village. Her fabulous lip-syncing skills and daring looks earned her a spot in the finals of the UK ambassador for RuPaul's Drag Race competition in 2015. In 2019, she joined a team of drag queens in C4's Drag SOS, in which she gave Brits makeovers and helped them unlock their inner diva.

Houston native and London resident Kemah Bob is a drag queen, writer, comedian and producer best known for her comedy routines that cast the spotlight on Black cultural identity, sexuality, gender, and mental health. She frequently performs stand-up comedy in London and across the UK and hosts The FOC IT UP Comedy Club and Femmes of Colour events.

LoUis CYfer (Lucy Jane Parkinson), whose preferred pronouns are 'they' and 'them', is the first Drag King to win Drag Idol UK and is a frequent performer among the UK cabaret scene. They regularly collaborate with the Milk Presents theatre company, and in addition to having appeared in a number of UK theatre shows, they have also led drag king workshops for Cabaret College.

Vinegar Strokes (Daniel Jacob) is a former contestant on the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, in which she placed 8th. She holds the records for being the first queen since Season 7 to survive the bottom 2 of episode 1 and not be placed in the bottom 2 in episode 2 of a RuPaul's Drag Race series and was also the first queen to lip-sync twice in the UK series. Vinegar has West End acting experience, having portrayed Sandra Bollock in Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre. She currently is the host of a rec-cap series for the first season of Canada's Drag Race entitled Extra Lap Re-cap.

Holly Stars is not only appearing in the new play Death Drop, but she also happened to write the show herself.

About TuckShop, producer of Death Drop

Death Drop is produced in the West End by TuckShop, a production company dubbed "The Home of UK Drag" and head up by theatre producer Christopher D. Clegg. Holly Stars and Vinegar Strokes are both represented by TuckShop, which is also behind such UK productions as Category Is Rome & Juliet, Gals Aloud, Drag Live at the London Coliseum starring Baga Chipz and Divina De Camp, The Crown, Drag Live in Soho, The TuckShop Live, and Spice Gals.

Death Drop: A Dragatha Christie Murder-Mystery selling out fast!

Don't miss the eagerly anticipated new production of Death Drop starring Courtney Act and Monét X Change in their major West End debuts.