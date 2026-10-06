Glenn Close will reign as King Herod in the Final Weeks of Jesus Christ Superstar

The musical tells the story of Jesus’ final days through Judas’ eyes, with King Herod serving as one of its key villains.

Glenn Close will play King Herod in the final weeks of Jesus Christ Superstar at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, from 4–9 January 2027 .

The legendary award-winning actor, Glenn Close will star as King Herod in the final weeks of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane . She will perform as King Herod from Monday 4th January until Saturday 9th January 2027.

Jesus Christ Superstar follows the events of the last days of the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. King Herod is another villain of the story, taunting Jesus to perform miracles and eventually sentencing him to his crucifixion. Other King Herods in the Theatre Royal Drury Lane run include Matt Bomer, Rob Brydon, Reece Shearsmith, Bob The Drag Queen, Michael Ball, Simon Russell Beale, Omid Djalili and Layton Williams.

Glenn Close is a three-time Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony Award winning actor whose memorable screen roles include Alex Forrest in Fatal Attraction, Marquise de Merteuil in Dangerous Liaisons, Cruella de Vil in 101 Dalmatians, and Patty Hewes in Damages.

We look forward to seeing Glenn Close take on the iconic role with her own twist on the villain. Get your official Jesus Christ Superstar tickets at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, showing until 9 January 2027.