Posted on | By Jade Ali

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given theatres the go-ahead to continue with social distancing measures. It was further confirmed by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden that live events may continue in Stage 4 and will be exempt from the new 10pm curfew.Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given theatres the go ahead to continue with social distancing measures. It was further confirmed by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden that live events may continue in Stage 4 and will be exempt from the new 10pm curfew.

Government confirms live theatre can continue and will be exempt from curfew
Theatres can continue with social distancing and will be exempt from 10pm curfew | Photo from BBC

What has Boris Johnson said about theatres?

The UK Prime Minister didn’t specifically mention theatre but in a statement to the House of Commons, Boris Johnson said, ‘the vast majority of the economy can continue moving forwards’ and that despite the new rules, including the curfew, that ‘by no means a return to the full lockdown from March’.

Will the curfew affect theatres and live entertainment?

From Thursday, new rules will come into place, which will affect the hospitality industry such as pubs and restaurants. The curfew will see these establishments having to close at 10pm and will only allow them to operate via table service only. Theatres and cinemas won’t be affected by the curfew rules.

How does the new guidance affect theatre?

Venues can remain open with the new guidelines, but PM Johnson warns that ‘significantly greater restrictions’ will be put into place at a later date, depending on the rate of transmission. The current guidance is expected to last for six months, which means that it's unlikely we’ll see theatres reopen without social distancing this side of 2020.

