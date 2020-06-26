Hairspray at the London Coliseum reschedules its run to 2021 Jun 26, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels It has been announced that due to the ongoing situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK, the upcoming West End revival of Hairspray has been once again rescheduled. The musical will now play a 19-week run at the London Coliseum from 22 April 2021 until 28 August 2021. Existing customers who booked through London Theatre Direct will now have 4-week priority access to exchange their tickets for a newly rescheduled date before the show goes on general sale on 27 July 2020, after which the same exact seats cannot be guaranteed. Those who are unable to attend any of the new dates next year should contact us to arrange for a refund. 📰 Read our Hairspray COVID-19 rebooking FAQ below to learn more about the show's rescheduled run and your entitlement to exchange your tickets for equivalent seating.

You can't stop the beat when it comes to Hairspray. The show has now been rescheduled, but be sure to stay gawjus and safe in the meantime!

It has been confirmed by the production team that Michael Ball will still be reprising his Olivier Award-winning role as Edna Turnblad for the new 2021 production of Hairspray. Fans of the Michael Ball need not worry and can rebook their tickets with the utmost of confidence.

All exchanges are free-of-charge when rebooking tickets for the same price bands. Occasionally, the production may reserve the right to adjust the seat prices for certain performances. However, thanks to one-month priority booking for existing Hairspray ticketholders, it is generally possible to find the same exact or equivalent seating.

Yes. Those wishing to upgrade their seats are free to do so when making arrangements to rebook their Hairspray tickets for 2021. Please note that in the event you wish to upgrade, you will only receive credit in the amount of the original price of your tickets and you will be asked to pay the difference for the more expensive seats

All existing customers with Hairspray tickets will be contacted by their point of sale to arrange an exchange. If you are unable to attend the new 2021 dates for Hairspray, then you may elect to receive a full refund. Please note that as a general rule of thumb, refunds may not be processed until 14 business days after the original performance was due to take place. We kindly thank you for your patience and understanding.

Public booking for Hairspray The Musical reopens on Monday, 27 July 2020. After this date, it cannot be guaranteed that existing customers will be able to exchange for the same exact seats on the precise date they wish to attend.

Unfortunately, due to a lack of government support and no specific guidelines on how theatres can reopen at this time (as of 26 July 2020), the producers of Hairspray have had to make the difficult decision to delay performances for just a little while longer and hopefully for the last time! If you're still hoping to see the musical's spectacular West End return, then be sure to arrange for an exchange now whilst you have priority booking as a Hairspray ticketholder!