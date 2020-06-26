Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Hairspray at the London Coliseum reschedules its run to 2021

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

It has been announced that due to the ongoing situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK, the upcoming West End revival of Hairspray has been once again rescheduled. The musical will now play a 19-week run at the London Coliseum from 22 April 2021 until 28 August 2021.

Existing customers who booked through London Theatre Direct will now have 4-week priority access to exchange their tickets for a newly rescheduled date before the show goes on general sale on 27 July 2020, after which the same exact seats cannot be guaranteed. Those who are unable to attend any of the new dates next year should contact us to arrange for a refund.

📰 Read our Hairspray COVID-19 rebooking FAQ below to learn more about the show's rescheduled run and your entitlement to exchange your tickets for equivalent seating.
Hairspray at the London Coliseum reschedules its run to 2021
You can't stop the beat when it comes to Hairspray. The show has now been rescheduled, but be sure to stay gawjus and safe in the meantime!
Is Michael Ball still going to be in Hairspray after coronavirus?

It has been confirmed by the production team that Michael Ball will still be reprising his Olivier Award-winning role as Edna Turnblad for the new 2021 production of Hairspray. Fans of the Michael Ball need not worry and can rebook their tickets with the utmost of confidence.


Does it cost money to exchange my Hairspray tickets?

All exchanges are free-of-charge when rebooking tickets for the same price bands. Occasionally, the production may reserve the right to adjust the seat prices for certain performances. However, thanks to one-month priority booking for existing Hairspray ticketholders, it is generally possible to find the same exact or equivalent seating.


Can I upgrade my seats for Hairspray?

Yes. Those wishing to upgrade their seats are free to do so when making arrangements to rebook their Hairspray tickets for 2021. Please note that in the event you wish to upgrade, you will only receive credit in the amount of the original price of your tickets and you will be asked to pay the difference for the more expensive seats


I can't attend the Hairspray 2021 show dates, what do I do?

All existing customers with Hairspray tickets will be contacted by their point of sale to arrange an exchange. If you are unable to attend the new 2021 dates for Hairspray, then you may elect to receive a full refund. Please note that as a general rule of thumb, refunds may not be processed until 14 business days after the original performance was due to take place. We kindly thank you for your patience and understanding.


When does public booking for Hairspray reopen?

Public booking for Hairspray The Musical reopens on Monday, 27 July 2020. After this date, it cannot be guaranteed that existing customers will be able to exchange for the same exact seats on the precise date they wish to attend.


Why is Hairspray being rescheduled again? It was already rescheduled once...

Unfortunately, due to a lack of government support and no specific guidelines on how theatres can reopen at this time (as of 26 July 2020), the producers of Hairspray have had to make the difficult decision to delay performances for just a little while longer and hopefully for the last time! If you're still hoping to see the musical's spectacular West End return, then be sure to arrange for an exchange now whilst you have priority booking as a Hairspray ticketholder!

Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

Related news

"Only" £9m needed to save 100 independent fringe theatres in London from financial ruin post-lockdown

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

According to a report published by The Off West End Theatre Awards (commonly known as The Offies), only &po... Read more

ABBA Super Troupers, show tile

ABBA Super Troupers The Exhibition at the O2 regretfully closes effective immediately

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

The producers of ABBA: Super Troupers The Exhibition at The O2 have announced that the experience will be closing eff... Read more

London Theatre Direct continue to innovate West End ticketing with the introduction of Google Wallet support

Posted on | By London Theatre Direct |

After becoming the West End’s first online ticket retailer to introduce Apple Wallet tickets, London Theatre Di... Read more

Follow us for instant updates and special offers

Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

We use cookies