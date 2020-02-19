Menu
London Theatres London Coliseum
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    London Coliseum

    The largest theatre in London which is also the home of the English National Opera.

    What's on at London Coliseum

    London Coliseum Seating Plan

    London Coliseum seating plan
    Getting the best seats at London Coliseum

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the London Coliseum

    Public transportation is recommended. The nearest underground station to The London Coliseum is Leicester Square Station (Northern/Piccadilly Lines). Charing Cross Station (Bakerloo/ Northern Lines) is also quite close the London Coliseum. If arriving by train the nearest railway station is Charing Cross. The theatre is serviced by bus lines 6, 9, 11, 13, 15, 23, 24, 29, 87, 91, 139, and from St. Martin’s Place (Stop K) and Bedford Street (Stop J). The nearest car park to The Duke of York’s Theatre is the NCP car park at London St Martins Lane Hotel.

    Visiting London Coliseum

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    • 19th February 2020 19:30 Tomorrow
      Luisa Miller
    • 20th February 2020 19:30 Thursday
      Carmen
    • 21st February 2020 19:30 Friday
      Luisa Miller
    • 22nd February 2020 18:15 Saturday
      Carmen
    • 23rd February 2020 19:00 Sunday
      The Pirate Queen: A Charity Concert
    • 25th February 2020 19:15 Tuesday
      Carmen

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies