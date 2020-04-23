Menu
Musicals Hairspray
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Hairspray Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    Hairspray

    The original Broadway production of Hairspray The Musical starring Michael Ball as Edna to open at the Coliseum in spring 2020.

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2hr 15min (including interval)
    Performance dates
    23 April - 29 August 2020
    Content
    Strobe lighting is used several times during the performance.
    Special notice
    Please Note: The appearance of any particular artist cannot be guaranteed. Paul Merton will not be performing on the following days: Thu 23 April 7.30pm, Thu 30 April 7.30pm, Thu 07 May 7.30pm, Thu 14 May 7.30pm, Thu 21 May 7.30pm, Thu 28 May 7.30pm, Thu 04 June 7.30pm and Thu 13 to Sat 22 August (inclusive).

    Next Available Performances of Hairspray

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    April 2020 May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 August 2020

    Hairspray news

    London Hairspray cast announced including Paul Merton West End debut! 24/1/2020, 3.40pm
    Further casting announced for Hairspray 25/10/2019, 12.30pm
    Hairspray returns to London with Michael Ball to star 3/5/2019, 9am

    Tags:

    MusicalComedyFamily FriendlyClassicsCheap Theatre TicketsTop ShowsHot TicketsCritic's ChoiceAmerican ClassicStar PowerLimited RunLGBT Gay FriendlyHen NightOur PicksMatinee SundaysWest End FavouritesBest family shows

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies