The original Broadway production of Hairspray is set to return to London's West End, it has been confirmed. The musical will open at the London Coliseum on 23 April 2020 for a newly extended 18-week run, which will mark 10 years since Hairspray had been seen on the London theatre stage. Tickets for the West End revival of Hairspray are expected to be in high demand as the show will once again star musical theatre sensation Michael Ball as Edna Turnblad, who reprises the role from his 2007-2009 Shaftesbury Theatre run.

Hairspray starring Michael Ball showing at the West End London Coliseum Theatre

The record-breaking 2007 Shaftesbury Theatre production of Hairspray The Musical took the West End by storm. Originally starring alongside Ben James-Ellis, Leanne Jones, Rachael Wooding, and Tracie Bennett as Edna Turnblad, Michael Ball reprises the role in perhaps one of the best West End #DreamCasting announcements this year. The West End production of Hairspray received an astonishing 11 Oliver Award nominations, which broke current records at the time. It ended up winning the Olivier for Best Musical as well as Best Actor (Michael Ball) and Best Actress (Leanne Jones).

Also joining Michael Ball in the cast of the 2020 production of Hairspray is Lizzie Bea (Kinky Boots, UK Tour) as Tracy Turnblad and Marisha Wallace (Waitress) as Motormouth. Comedian Paul Merton makes his West End musical debut as Wilbur Turnblad along with Rita Simons as Velma von Tussle and Jonny Amies as Link Larkin.

What is the Hairspray musical about?

Hairspray is set in Baltimore and tells the tale of Tracy Turnblad, an aspiring young dancer who lands a part on The Corny Collins Show and ends up becoming a household name overnight. In the past, the musical has traditionally cast newcomers in the role of young Tracy Turnblad and it’s expected that the London Coliseum production will follow suit. The film versions have kept this tradition, with the original 1988 film noted for casting Ricki Lake in her feature film debut and Nikki Blonsky cast in the 2007 film. The latter film is known for having featured an all-star cast that included John Travolta (Edna), Michelle Pfeiffer (Velma Von Tussle), former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes (Penny), Christopher Walken (Wilbur), Queen Latifah (Maybelle), X-Men actor James Marsden (Corny Collins), Brittany Snow (Amber Von Tussle), and former Disney star Zac Efron (Link Larkin).

Hairspray musical soundtrack – wigs will go flying

Hairspray The Musical features brilliant music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by both Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The show’s most notable numbers include the big showstopping opener, ‘Good Morning Baltimore’, as well as ‘I Can Hear the Bells’, ‘You Can’t Stop the Beat’, and ‘Big Blonde and Beautiful’. These uplifting tracks will leave you feeling good from start to finish, even as the show’s emotions ride up and down like a rollercoaster.

You don’t want to miss your chance to see the highly anticipated West End revival of Hairspray The Musical. Tickets are expected to be among the hottest in town and the smash-hit musical score is expected to snatch your weave, no matter how much hairspray you've used.

