Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to remain closed in London's West End until February 2021 Aug 12, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The record-breaking stage play that picks up right where Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows left off will now remain closed until at least 21 February 2021 due to the pandemic. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been showing at the Palace Theatre in London's West End in an open-ended run since summer 2016 and ended up transferring to Broadway. Tickets to the Harry Potter play in London are often difficult to come by due to overwhelming demand.

Pictured: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at New York’s Lyric Theatre on Broadway. © Matthew Murphy/AP

West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child closed until winter 2021

The London production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will remain closed up until and including at least Sunday, 21 February 2021, it has been confirmed. The news was announced via the production's social media channels.

The ongoing hit show has been closed since March 2020 when theatres all across the UK were placed on lockdown. Many other major West End productions have been forced to push back their recommencement dates to the Spring 2021 season with many world premieres also now planned for March.

This includes Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella musical starring Carrie Hope Fletcher that was postponed twice due to COVID-19 as well as the highly anticipated West End transfer production of Disney's Frozen The Musical.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child statement on extended closure in full

"In line with the latest advice from the UK Government, the suspension of performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre has been extended to Sunday 21st February 2021. If you hold a ticket for any of the affected performances, your point of purchase will be in touch directly.

"We are listening to the concerns of ticket holders and information is available on all of our ticketing policies on the website, harrypottertheplay.com/uk.

"As always we would like to recognise our staff, artists and producers for their ongoing support. And especially you, for your continued commitment to the theatre community.

"We look forward to being able to welcome you to the Palace Theatre just as soon as we can, where the magic will return on-stage."