    Cinderella Tickets at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, London

    Cinderella

    A new Cinderella production by Andrew Lloyd Webber is set to premiere at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in September 2020!

    27 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    9 October - 13 December 2020

    Cinderella Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (27 customer reviews)

    Joan Miquel Llobera Ramis

    10 January

    This musical was modern and it used very good songs. It was worth to see. We have enjoyed very much.

    Sarah Clifford

    5 January

    The show was great fun and all the better for not being jammed with known names! Really enjoyed it.

    TODAY is 20th March 2020

    Cinderella news

    Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella opening pushed back to October 6/3/2020, 1.05pm
    Carrie Hope Fletcher to play title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella 14/2/2020, 4pm
    West End premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella musical will open September 2020 10/1/2020, 12.55pm
    First Look: Cinderella panto at the Lyric Hammersmith 22/11/2019, 11am

    Tags:

    MusicalFamily FriendlyChildrenPremiereClassicsTop ShowsHot TicketsContemporaryLGBT Gay FriendlyWest End FavouritesBest family showsLW TheatresAndrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group

