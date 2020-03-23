How can I support West End and UK theatres during the COVID-19 crisis?

We were all rooting for 2020. But then the new decade brought us COVID-19, unleashing a whole wave of economic uncertainty for many people, especially those working in retail, travel, accommodation, film, and live entertainment. The West End and UK theatres were no exception and are likely to be hit hard by the crisis. Many venues rely on public support to stay afloat.

On 16 March 2020, Boris Johnson advised people to avoid theatres and cinemas. However, this advice was not declared as mandatory and unfortunately for many UK venues, this meant they could not claim on their insurance. Nevertheless, SOLT and UK Theatre member venues closed as of that evening, and now all performances up until the 30th of April have been confirmed (as at the publish date of this article) as either cancelled or postponed.

Many businesses and theatres, especially smaller venues, do not have the reserves to operate for more than three months and a substantial number of layoffs could be possible. It is predicted that many smaller venues will be forced to shut their doors for good. The best-case scenario is that London Theatreland and UK theatres will recover by the end of the third quarter this year. The worst-case scenario is that we may not see a full recovery for years. But the show MUST go on and theatres, actors, and creatives need our help now more than ever.



Here's how you can help save UK theatre and employees from the corona crisis: