FAQ: Coronavirus, UK theatres, and the West End Mar 12, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels As at the published date of this FAQ, it remains business as usual in the West End and the show must go on. Here’s what you need to know about if and how the current situation may affect your UK theatre experience.

It is recommended to follow the latest NHS advice on how to avoid catching or spreading COVID-19.

Currently, the West End remains fully open with all performances running as scheduled. The government has not yet called for the closure of UK theatres nor have they placed a ban on public gatherings and cultural events.

Yes. People are still buying tickets and attending shows, including the press night of Back to the Future in Manchester. Currently, many shows have updated their pricing and many people are taking advantage of some great rates.

The Society of London Theatre say it’s business as usual in the West End. It is recommended that you follow current NHS guidelines on how to avoid catching or spreading the virus.

“SOLT and UK Theatre are in contact with the government to ensure we have the most up-to-date advice, which we are sharing regularly with members (both theatres and production companies) across the country. Official advice states that there is currently no clear rationale to cancel events or postpone most international travel, and the government encourages business as usual. We will continue to monitor the situation, plan for every eventuality and share government, NHS and Public Health England guidance with the theatre industry and our audiences.”

Generally, unless a show is cancelled, there are no refunds. Ticketholders with TicketPlan may be eligible for a refund and should check their circumstances against the policy.