New tributes enter The Hunger Games: On Stage
Published on 7 September 2026
New tributes are set to enter the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre for the 74th Hunger Games! To mark the stage show's second year in London, fresh blood is being brought in for the Capitol from Friday 23 October 2026.
The Hunger Games: On Stage will be led by Elizabeth Anderson (Romeo & Juliet) as Katniss Everdeen opposite Vinnie Copeland making his professional debut as Peeta Mellark, Nathan Stokes (Downsized) as Gale Hawthorne, Daisy Statham making her professional debut as Prim, Alix Dunmore (Don’t Destroy Me) as Mrs. Everdeen, Isabel Della-Porta (Witness for the Prosecution) as Effie Trinket and Theo Ogundipe (Top Boy) as Cinna.
Soap stars Neil McDermott (EastEnders) and Daniel Brocklebank (Coronation Street) will play Haymitch Abernathy and Caesar Flickerman respectively. Hollywood legend John Malkovich continues in his role as President Snow on screen.
The company is completed by returning cast members Aiya Agustin (Rue), Geo Bailey (Tippet), Alexandra Barredo (Fossa), Jessica Daugirda (Offstage Swing), Luca Moscardini (Offstage Swing) and new cast members Jason Battersby (Cato), Jesse Chidera (Offstage Swing), Elliot Copeland (Offstage Swing), Myla Carmen (Clove), Archie Durrant (Stele), Xanthe Gibson (Offstage Swing & Alternate Katniss), Maria Goodman (Offstage Swing), Joseph Lukehurst (Onstage Swing), Montel Morrison (Thresh), Jhanaica van Mook (Glimmer), Lewis Renninson (Drove), Florence Russell (Offstage Swing), Jake Scott Newton (Marvel), Emma Shannon (Onstage Swing), Hamish Skeoch (Fila) and Rhodri Watkins (Offstage Swing).
The final performance for the current cast will be Monday 18 October 2026.