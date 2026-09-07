New tributes enter The Hunger Games: On Stage

New tributes are set to enter the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre for the 74th Hunger Games! To mark the stage show's second year in London, fresh blood is being brought in for the Capitol from Friday 23 October 2026.

The Hunger Games: On Stage will be led by Elizabeth Anderson (Romeo & Juliet) as Katniss Everdeen opposite Vinnie Copeland making his professional debut as Peeta Mellark, Nathan Stokes (Downsized) as Gale Hawthorne, Daisy Statham making her professional debut as Prim, Alix Dunmore (Don’t Destroy Me) as Mrs. Everdeen, Isabel Della-Porta (Witness for the Prosecution) as Effie Trinket and Theo Ogundipe (Top Boy) as Cinna.