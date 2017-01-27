Initial Casting Announcements made for West End run of Hamilton
| By Sarah Gengenbach
Initial casting for the highly anticipated West End run of Hamilton has been announced. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s multi-award winning show will begin previews 21 November 2018 at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre ahead of its official open 7 December 2017. The show is set to open after a multi-million pound refurbishment of the theatre, which is currently in progress.
Initial Casting announcements are as follows: Christine Allado (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), Rachelle Ann Go (Eliza Hamilton), Tarinn Callender (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Rachel John (Angelica Schuyler), Jason Pennycooke (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Cleve September (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), Giles Terera (Aaron Burr) and Obioma Ugoala (George Washington).
Further casting will be announced at a later date.