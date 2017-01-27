Initial Casting Announcements made for West End run of Hamilton

Menu
Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach

     Initial casting for the highly anticipated West End run of Hamilton has been announced.  Lin-Manuel Miranda’s multi-award winning show will begin previews 21 November 2018 at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre ahead of its official open 7 December 2017. The show is set to open after a multi-million pound refurbishment of the theatre, which is currently in progress. 

 

     Initial Casting announcements are as follows: Christine Allado (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), Rachelle Ann Go (Eliza Hamilton), Tarinn Callender (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Rachel John (Angelica Schuyler), Jason Pennycooke (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Cleve September (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), Giles Terera (Aaron Burr) and Obioma Ugoala (George Washington).
     Further casting will be announced at a later date. 

By Sarah Gengenbach

Sarah's love of theater was sparked by an enthusiastic drama teacher who wouldn't take no for an answer. These days she's much more comfortable in the audience than on the stage. She's an English teacher and enjoys reading and writing when she's not teaching or at the theater.

