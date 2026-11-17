Hollywood star John Malkovich and Slow Horses actress Rosalind Eleazar are heading to the West End next spring, starring in a brand-new play at Wyndham's Theatre. Written by author and screenwriter Rebecca Reid and directed by Olivier Award nominee Matthew Dunster, History will run for a strictly limited season from 17 May to 7 August 2027.

What Is History About?

What happens when your past comes calling? History is a witty, thought-provoking new play about identity, relationships and the choices that shape our lives.

Wren once had a vibrant, creative life, but motherhood, sleepless nights and endless doomscrolling have left her feeling disconnected from the person she used to be. In a reckless moment, she gets in touch with James, the ex who once defined her, and invites him to lunch. But what begins as an unexpected reunion soon becomes something much more complicated, as Wren discovers that the story she thought was over is still being written.

Written by Rebecca Reid, History explores the tensions between our past and present selves, asking who gets to tell our stories and how the decisions we make affect the people around us.