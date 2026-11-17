John Malkovich and Rosalind Eleazar to Star in History, a New West End Play
Published on 17 November 2026
Summary
- John Malkovich and Rosalind Eleazar lead the cast in Rebecca Reid's West End playwriting debut.
- A witty and provocative story exploring marriage, motherhood, power and past relationships.
- Playing at the Wyndham's Theatre for a strictly limited run from 17 May to 7 August 2027.
Hollywood star John Malkovich and Slow Horses actress Rosalind Eleazar are heading to the West End next spring, starring in a brand-new play at Wyndham's Theatre. Written by author and screenwriter Rebecca Reid and directed by Olivier Award nominee Matthew Dunster, History will run for a strictly limited season from 17 May to 7 August 2027.
What Is History About?
What happens when your past comes calling? History is a witty, thought-provoking new play about identity, relationships and the choices that shape our lives.
Wren once had a vibrant, creative life, but motherhood, sleepless nights and endless doomscrolling have left her feeling disconnected from the person she used to be. In a reckless moment, she gets in touch with James, the ex who once defined her, and invites him to lunch. But what begins as an unexpected reunion soon becomes something much more complicated, as Wren discovers that the story she thought was over is still being written.
Written by Rebecca Reid, History explores the tensions between our past and present selves, asking who gets to tell our stories and how the decisions we make affect the people around us.
What Has John Malkovich Been In?
John Malkovich is one of the most distinctive actors of his generation, with a career spanning more than four decades across film, television and theatre. A two-time Academy Award nominee, he has appeared in some of Hollywood's most memorable films, including Dangerous Liaisons, Being John Malkovich, Con Air, Empire of the Sun, Burn After Reading and In the Line of Fire.
His television credits include Billions, The New Pope and Space Force, while more recent screen appearances include Apple TV+'s Bad Monkey and the film Wild Horse Nine. A founding member of Chicago's renowned Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Malkovich also has an extensive stage career as both an actor and director.
What Has Rosalind Eleazar Been In?
Rosalind Eleazar is best known for playing Louisa Guy in the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ spy drama Slow Horses, starring alongside Gary Oldman. She also recently took the lead role in A24's acclaimed film Misty Green, earning several awards and industry accolades for her performance.
Her other screen credits include Netflix thriller Missing You, Harlots, The Personal History of David Copperfield and National Treasure. On stage, Eleazar has appeared in Small Hotel opposite Ralph Fiennes, Uncle Vanya alongside Toby Jones and Aimee Lou Wood, The Starry Messenger opposite Matthew Broderick and The House of Bernarda Alba at the National Theatre.
Who are the Creatives Behind History?
History marks the West End playwriting debut of author, screenwriter and journalist Rebecca Reid, whose novels include Perfect Liars, Truth Hurts and The Will. Directing is Olivier Award nominee Matthew Dunster, whose extensive theatre credits include Hangmen, 2:22 – A Ghost Story and The Hunger Games on Stage. He has directed more than 60 productions and received four Olivier Award nominations.
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By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.