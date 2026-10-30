Everything you need to know about John Proctor Is the Villain
Published on 30 October 2026
**Kimberly Belflower'**s John Proctor Is the Villain is a critically acclaimed play that turns one of American theatre's most famous stories on its head. Following a hugely successful Broadway run, seven Tony Award nominations and a sold-out London transfer at the Royal Court Theatre, this acclaimed production is heading to the West End in 2027.
Directed by Tony Award-winner Danya Taymor, this sharp, funny and thought-provoking play explores girlhood, friendship, and power. But who exactly is John Proctor, why is he considered a villain, and what does this play have to do with Arthur Miller's The Crucible? Here's everything you need to know before booking your tickets.
What is John Proctor Is the Villain about?
Set in a small, rural town in Georgia in 2018, John Proctor Is the Villain follows a group of high school students studying Arthur Miller's play The Crucible. As their teacher guides them through the classic drama, the students begin to question the way its characters are perceived.
Outside of studies, the young women are navigating the complicated realities of teenage life, from first relationships and friendship dramas to sexuality, identity and the growing influence of the #MeToo movement. When a series of personal revelations come to light, their classroom discussions become much more than an academic exercise.
Led by an ambitious group of girls determined to start a feminist club at their school, the story explores what happens when young women begin challenging the expectations placed upon them. Fuelled by pop music and plenty of fury, they start questioning the narratives they've inherited and finding the confidence to tell their own stories.
Who is John Proctor?
John Proctor is a central character in The Crucible. A farmer living in Salem, Massachusetts, during the 17th-century witch trials, Proctor is presented as a respected but flawed man whose actions become central to the unfolding hysteria.
In Miller's play, Proctor has an affair with Abigail Williams, a young woman who previously worked in his household. When Abigail and a group of other girls begin accusing people in Salem of witchcraft, the accusations spiral into a series of trials that threaten the entire community.
Proctor eventually finds himself caught up in the accusations after attempting to expose Abigail's lies. Although he is initially reluctant to get involved, he ultimately risks his reputation and his life to reveal the truth and challenge the corrupt proceedings.
His refusal to falsely confess to witchcraft, even when faced with execution, makes him a symbol of personal integrity and resistance against injustice. However, his treatment of his wife, Elizabeth, and his relationship with Abigail also raise questions about his morality.
What is The Crucible about?
The Crucible is a historical drama inspired by the real Salem witch trials of 1692, when accusations of witchcraft swept through a Puritan community in Massachusetts.
The play centres on a group of young girls who are caught behaving suspiciously in the woods. To avoid punishment, they begin accusing other members of the community of practising witchcraft. Their claims quickly escalate, leading to arrests, interrogations and executions.
John Proctor becomes one of the central figures in the story after discovering that Abigail Williams is using the accusations to pursue her own interests and settle personal scores. His attempts to expose the truth bring him into conflict with the authorities, who are increasingly unwilling to question the legitimacy of the trials.
Although set in the 17th century, Miller wrote The Crucible as an allegory for the anti-communist investigations and political persecution taking place in America during the 1950s, particularly the activities of Senator Joseph McCarthy.
The play explores mass hysteria, reputation, fear, power and the dangers of blindly following authority. It remains one of the most widely studied and performed American plays.
How does John Proctor is the Villian relate to The Crucible?
While John Proctor Is the Villain isn't a direct adaptation of The Crucible, it takes a fresh look at the original story from a contemporary perspective.
Rather than focusing on the witch trials themselves, Kimberly Belflower places a group of modern-day teenagers in an English classroom studying Miller's play. As they examine the characters and their motivations, they begin to question why John Proctor is so often regarded as a hero.
For the students, Proctor's affair with Abigail Williams and his treatment of his wife Elizabeth complicate the idea that he is a morally admirable character. Why is he celebrated for his eventual sacrifice when his earlier behaviour has caused so much harm? And why are the experiences of the women around him so often treated as secondary to his story?
These questions become particularly relevant in the context of the #MeToo movement, which forms an important backdrop to Belflower's play. Set in 2018, the story explores how conversations about sexual harassment, consent and the abuse of power are changing the way younger generations understand the world.
There are also some fascinating historical connections between the two plays. The Royal Court Theatre, which hosted the UK premiere of John Proctor Is the Villain in 2026, was the venue for the London premiere of The Crucible back in 1956.
John Proctor Is the Villain characters
The main characters in John Proctor is the Villian are:
- Shelby Holcomb: A central figure in the story, Shelby returns to school after a three-month absence. Her complicated relationships and personal experiences become an important part of the unfolding drama.
- Nell Shaw: A newcomer who has transferred from Atlanta, Nell quickly makes an impression on her classmates. Her confidence and perspective help inspire the girls to challenge the status quo.
- Beth Powell: An enthusiastic and ambitious student who wants to establish a feminist club at school. Beth is determined to create a space where the girls can discuss issues that matter to them.
- Ivy Watkins: Coming from a wealthy family, Ivy is firmly part of the girls' close-knit friendship group. However, her seemingly comfortable life is turned upside down when serious allegations surrounding her father come to light, putting her relationships and loyalties to the test.
- Raelynn Nix: The daughter of a local preacher, Raelynn is navigating her own identity, relationships and expectations as the girls begin questioning the world around them.
- Carter Smith: The students' English teacher, Mr Smith, oversees their study of The Crucible and becomes involved in the group's attempts to establish a feminist study club.
John Proctor Is the Villain on Broadway
Before arriving in London, John Proctor Is the Villain enjoyed a hugely successful Broadway run, earning widespread critical attention and seven Tony Award nominations.
The production began previews at the Booth Theatre on 20 March 2025, officially opening on 14 April 2025. Originally scheduled for a shorter engagement, the show extended its run several times before closing on 7 September 2025.
The Broadway production starred Sadie Sink, best known for her role as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things, as Shelby Holcomb. The production received seven nominations at the 2025 Tony Awards including Best Play.
John Proctor Is the Villain in London
Following its success in New York, John Proctor Is the Villain made its UK debut at the Royal Court Theatre in London in 2026. The production formed part of the venue's 70th anniversary season. The London production featured a brand-new British cast (many of which will be starring in the West End transfer) and enjoyed a sold-out run.
The production received an enthusiastic response from critics, which paved the way for a West End transfer. The production will play a strictly limited 12-week season at Wyndham's Theatre from 2 February to 24 April 2027.
John Proctor Is the Villain West End cast
The West End production at Wyndham's Theatre brings together much of the cast from the sold-out Royal Court run, with some new additions.
- Sadie Soverall as Shelby Holcomb
- Lauryn Ajufo as Nell Shaw
- Molly McFadden as Bailey Gallagher
- Dónal Finn as Carter Smith
- Amy Macken as Ivy Watkins
- Miya James as Raelynn Nix
- Charlie Borg as Lee Turner
- Reece Braddock as Mason Adams
- Holly Howden Gilchrist as Beth Powell
The company is completed by Alfie Craig, Anna Francis, Thalia Gambe, Ada Grey and Tom Milligan.
John Proctor Is the Villain film adaptation
The success of John Proctor Is the Villain is set to extend beyond the stage, with a film adaptation in development at Universal Pictures.
Kimberly Belflower, the writer behind the original play, will also write the screenplay for the film, bringing her story of teenage friendship, feminism and challenging established narratives to the big screen.
The film will be produced by Tina Fey and Sadie Sink, who starred as Shelby Holcomb in the original Broadway production, is set to executive produce the adaptation.
With the original playwright at the helm of the screenplay and members of the Broadway production involved behind the scenes, the film will offer yet another opportunity to bring Belflower's story to a wider audience.