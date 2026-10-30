Everything you need to know about John Proctor Is the Villain

**Kimberly Belflower'**s John Proctor Is the Villain is a critically acclaimed play that turns one of American theatre's most famous stories on its head. Following a hugely successful Broadway run, seven Tony Award nominations and a sold-out London transfer at the Royal Court Theatre, this acclaimed production is heading to the West End in 2027.

Directed by Tony Award-winner Danya Taymor, this sharp, funny and thought-provoking play explores girlhood, friendship, and power. But who exactly is John Proctor, why is he considered a villain, and what does this play have to do with Arthur Miller's The Crucible? Here's everything you need to know before booking your tickets.

What is John Proctor Is the Villain about?

Set in a small, rural town in Georgia in 2018, John Proctor Is the Villain follows a group of high school students studying Arthur Miller's play The Crucible. As their teacher guides them through the classic drama, the students begin to question the way its characters are perceived.

Outside of studies, the young women are navigating the complicated realities of teenage life, from first relationships and friendship dramas to sexuality, identity and the growing influence of the #MeToo movement. When a series of personal revelations come to light, their classroom discussions become much more than an academic exercise.

Led by an ambitious group of girls determined to start a feminist club at their school, the story explores what happens when young women begin challenging the expectations placed upon them. Fuelled by pop music and plenty of fury, they start questioning the narratives they've inherited and finding the confidence to tell their own stories.

Who is John Proctor?

John Proctor is a central character in The Crucible. A farmer living in Salem, Massachusetts, during the 17th-century witch trials, Proctor is presented as a respected but flawed man whose actions become central to the unfolding hysteria.

In Miller's play, Proctor has an affair with Abigail Williams, a young woman who previously worked in his household. When Abigail and a group of other girls begin accusing people in Salem of witchcraft, the accusations spiral into a series of trials that threaten the entire community.

Proctor eventually finds himself caught up in the accusations after attempting to expose Abigail's lies. Although he is initially reluctant to get involved, he ultimately risks his reputation and his life to reveal the truth and challenge the corrupt proceedings.

His refusal to falsely confess to witchcraft, even when faced with execution, makes him a symbol of personal integrity and resistance against injustice. However, his treatment of his wife, Elizabeth, and his relationship with Abigail also raise questions about his morality.

What is The Crucible about?

The Crucible is a historical drama inspired by the real Salem witch trials of 1692, when accusations of witchcraft swept through a Puritan community in Massachusetts.

The play centres on a group of young girls who are caught behaving suspiciously in the woods. To avoid punishment, they begin accusing other members of the community of practising witchcraft. Their claims quickly escalate, leading to arrests, interrogations and executions.

John Proctor becomes one of the central figures in the story after discovering that Abigail Williams is using the accusations to pursue her own interests and settle personal scores. His attempts to expose the truth bring him into conflict with the authorities, who are increasingly unwilling to question the legitimacy of the trials.

Although set in the 17th century, Miller wrote The Crucible as an allegory for the anti-communist investigations and political persecution taking place in America during the 1950s, particularly the activities of Senator Joseph McCarthy.

The play explores mass hysteria, reputation, fear, power and the dangers of blindly following authority. It remains one of the most widely studied and performed American plays.

How does John Proctor is the Villian relate to The Crucible?

While John Proctor Is the Villain isn't a direct adaptation of The Crucible, it takes a fresh look at the original story from a contemporary perspective.

Rather than focusing on the witch trials themselves, Kimberly Belflower places a group of modern-day teenagers in an English classroom studying Miller's play. As they examine the characters and their motivations, they begin to question why John Proctor is so often regarded as a hero.

For the students, Proctor's affair with Abigail Williams and his treatment of his wife Elizabeth complicate the idea that he is a morally admirable character. Why is he celebrated for his eventual sacrifice when his earlier behaviour has caused so much harm? And why are the experiences of the women around him so often treated as secondary to his story?

These questions become particularly relevant in the context of the #MeToo movement, which forms an important backdrop to Belflower's play. Set in 2018, the story explores how conversations about sexual harassment, consent and the abuse of power are changing the way younger generations understand the world.

There are also some fascinating historical connections between the two plays. The Royal Court Theatre, which hosted the UK premiere of John Proctor Is the Villain in 2026, was the venue for the London premiere of The Crucible back in 1956.