Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat West End run rescheduled to 2021 May 29, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The highly anticipated West End return of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium has been postponed to summer 2021 due to coronavirus. The musical will now open exactly one year after its originally scheduled run on 1 July 2021.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat postponed until 2021.

Joseph The Musical starring Jac Yarrow rescheduled to 2021

Originally meant to open on 2 July 2020, the long-awaited return of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has now been pushed back to next year. The musical will now run for 10 weeks at the London Palladium from 1 July 2021 until 5 September 2021. All ticketholders for the planned 2020 run have been automatically moved to the same exact seats and all performance times will remain the same.

Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan confirmed to star in 2021 Joseph musical run

It has been confirmed that Joseph will still be portrayed by Jac Yarrow next year whilst Jason Donovan will also return to play the Pharaoh. The two both appeared in the piece last summer in a special anniversary production marking 50 years since the initial concept album was released.

In 2019, Yarrow and Donovan were joined on stage by Sheridan Smith as The Narrator and the show featured casting by Stuart Burt, children's casting by Joanne Hawes, choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, direction by Laurence Connor, hair, wig and makeup design by Richard Mawbey, lighting by Ben Cracknell, musical supervision by John Rigby, set and costume design by Morgan Large, and sound by Gareth Owen.

Further casting for Joseph musical 2021 to be announced in due course. The show features such hit musical numbers as "There's One More Angel in Heaven", "Any Dream Will Do", "Close Every Door to Me", "Jacob and Sons", and "Go Go Go Joseph". The musical follows the epic biblical tale of Joseph and his eleven jealous brothers.

The London Palladium could open sooner than you think

Andrew Lloyd Webber, who composed the songs for the musical and owns the London Palladium, said: "The team and I are working hard behind the scenes to get the world's most beloved theatre The London Palladium open and entertaining audiences this autumn. We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to find a safe route to provide access both backstage and front of house."