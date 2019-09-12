Menu
Joseph
    Joseph Tickets at the London Palladium, London

    Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat returns to the London Palladium in 2020

    Child policy
    3+
    Running time
    2hr (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    2 July 2020 - 6 September 2020
    Content
    Children need to be able to sit in their own seat without any assistance
    Special notice
    Please note: casting for the London Palladium 2020 run of Joseph has yet to be announced. The appearance of any particular artist cannot be guaranteed.

    5 / 5 (408 customer reviews)

    Jens Stenbro

    12 September 19

    Amazing great show, top casting! (Only minus is the limited period of shows, I wish another period can be realized.)

    Elina Elliah

    20 August 19

    Amazing show - would high recommend!

    Joseph news

    Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan confirmed to return to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The Palladium 8/11/2019, 4.40pm
    Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to return in summer 2020 20/9/2019, 2pm
    Full cast announced for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium 14/5/2019, 4pm
    Newcomer Jac Yarrow to make professional debut in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium 20/3/2019, 3.10pm

