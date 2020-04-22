& Juliet extended again and sing-a-long performance rescheduled! Apr 22, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The West End’s all-new favourite feel-good show & Juliet, set to Max Martin’s incredible pop discography, has been extended again! The musical opened in the West End in November 2019 and was an instant hit, becoming the must-see show in town. The production is just at the beginning of its journey, which was put on pause when the theatres closed due to COVID-19, but it will go on afterwards. & Juliet tickets are now booking until 24 July 2021 and the sing-a-long performance has been rescheduled for later this year!

& Juliet has been extended to 24 July 2021 at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre, so if you had booked for a performance that has been cancelled, then there is plenty of time to rebook and see the show! If there’s a show that we are looking forward to seeing again, it is the intoxicatingly joyful, Shakespearean pop hybrid musical that is & Juliet.

& Juliet sing-a-long rescheduled date

The first sing-a-long performance of & Juliet was originally going to take place on 12 May 2020, but as the theatres are closed until at least the end of the May, sadly this special show can no longer go ahead. Good news: the sing-a-long has been rescheduled for 15 December 2020, so you can still sing all your favourite Max Martin pop songs from the last three decades.

What songs are in & Juliet?

The sing-a-long performance of & Juliet will consist of seeing the show like you usually would, but with this performance, you don’t have to restrain yourself from singing. There will be screens around with the lyrics on, however, we doubt anyone will need them. If you don’t know who Max Martin is, he wrote songs such as, ‘Teenage Dream’, ‘I Want It That Way’, ‘Oops I Did It Again’ and ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’, which are all in the show.



& Juliet tickets are booking until Summer 2021 and you can book yours now, if you’re looking for something to look forward to. In the meanwhile, you can listen to the & Juliet original cast recording.