Killian Donnelly to star in the 2021 re-opening of The Phantom of the Opera Dec 4, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Firm plans have now been announced for The Phantom of the Opera's West End return this summer with Killian Donnelly set to portray the titular character. The on-again, off-again production caused quite a stir this summer when the status of its future was put into question after Cameron Mackintosh had prematurely declared a permanent shut down for the show. The claim was refuted later by both Andrew Lloyd Webber and Jessica Koravos .

Killian Donnelly is back as The Phantom next year!

The Phantom of the Opera to re-open in June 2021

Cameron Mackintosh and Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera is expected to return to Her Majesty's Theatre in London beginning on 5 June. Tickets for the show will be put back on sale very soon. The show will star Killian Donnelly as the phantom, it has been confirmed.

Donnelly reprises the role after appearing in the show's touring production, which was subsequently cancelled due to COVID-19. Other stage credits of his include Les Misérables and Kinky Boots.

About The Phantom of the Opera: production history and more

The 2021 production will be a "brand new physical production of Maria Bjornson's original design in a refurbished theatre" according to the show's producers.

The Phantom of the Opera received its West End premiere back in 1986 and became an instant sensation with such toe-tapping musical numbers as "All I Ask of You" and "The Music of the Night". It features lyrics by Charles Hart and Richard Stilgoe and a book by Lloyd Webber and Stilgoe. The musical is based on Gaston Leroux's 1910 French bestseller novel of the same name.

The production team on the show's re-opening

The show's official statement said: "Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh are delighted to announce the opening of The Phantom of the Opera at its home, Her Majesty's Theatre in London next year. Performances are scheduled to begin in early June 2021, assuming that government audience restrictions are lifted."

You don't want to miss the eagerly awaited return of The Phantom of the Opera! Stay tuned for booking details and further cast announcements!