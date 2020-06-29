Laura Baldwin and Lauren Byrne are on the lineup for Week 12 of Lockdown Theatre [Direct] Jun 29, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Lockdown may be slowly lifting but with no clear plan from the government on when theatres can open, we continue on with Lockdown Theatre! A great thing about the arts industry is how it's so much more than that; it’s a community. And that is what this is all about, but that wouldn’t be possible without so many wonderful performers sharing their time and talents with us. This week we have Beautiful and Waitress star Laura Baldwin to get things started!

Coffee With Laura Baldwin (An Instagram Live Q&A) – Tuesday 30 June @ 11am

Our coffee mornings have become such a beloved part of our routine that we just might have to keep them going post lockdown. This week we have the incredible Laura Baldwin taking to our Instagram Live for a Q&A where you get to ask the questions directly. Laura was most recently performing in Beautiful The Carole King Musical on the UK tour (pre-COVID). She is well known for playing the role of Dawn in the original West End cast of Waitress and the role of Janey in Eugenius!; which was recently streamed for charity.

Tune into the Instagram Live on the London Theatre Direct Instagram page, where Laura will be going live at 11am to answer your questions directly. Have your preferred beverage and questions ready!

Lockdown Takeover: Lauren Byrne – Wednesday 1 July, All Day

Following the announcement that SIX will be going on a Drive-In tour this summer, we are even more excited to announce that Lauren Byrne will be taking over our account on Wednesday. Lauren currently (COVID aside) plays Jane Seymour in the UK tour production of Six the Musical. Her previous credit include the UK tour of Beautiful The Carol King Musical and the Sunny Afternoon UK Tour.

Lauren’s takeover will mostly take place on our Instagram page via Stories but she may go live so make sure you stay tuned. You can turn on story and live notifications on the London Theatre Direct Instagram to make sure you don’t miss out on anything!