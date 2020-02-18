Menu
Musicals Six
    Six Tickets at the Arts Theatre, London

    Six

    DIVORCED, BEHEADED, LIVE! Tickets to the hit West End musical Six are among the hottest in Theatreland!

    635 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under 10 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    1hr 10min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    16 January 2019 - 31 January 2021
    Content
    Recommended for 12+
    Special notice
    Please note: The stalls have no step-free access. There are 19 stairs down to the stalls.
    Access
    Open Captioned performance: Friday 3 July 8pm. AUDIO DESCRIBED: Saturday 13 June 4pm. BSL: Saturday 5 September 4pm.

    Six Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (635 customer reviews)

    P_D M

    8 hours ago

    Wonderful show, second time seeing the show and have also booked to see show twice when it comes to Nottingham in March. Well worth seeing

    IanD

    9 hours ago

    Awesome! Mesmerising from start to rousing finish!

    Next Available Performances of Six

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    March 2020 April 2020 May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 August 2020 September 2020 October 2020 November 2020 December 2020 January 2021

