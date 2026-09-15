Legally Blonde the Musical returns to the West End after more than 15 years

Ohmigod, you guys! Legally Blonde the Musical is returning to the West End! The Olivier Award-winning musical will play at the London Coliseum from 22 March to 22 May 2027, marking its first West End run in more than 15 years.

Amber Davies leads the musical as Elle Woods, returning to the Coliseum after starring in last year's The Great Gatsby.

The production is currently touring the UK, where it has been met with 5-star reviews (what, like it’s hard?). The musical concludes at Theatre Royal Brighton on 2 January 2027, before it packs up its pink suitcases and heads to London for its West End run.

With music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach, Legally Blonde the Musical is based on Amanda Brown’s 2001 novel and the hit film of the same name, starring Reese Witherspoon.