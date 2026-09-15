Legally Blonde the Musical returns to the West End after more than 15 years
Published on 15 September 2026
Ohmigod, you guys! Legally Blonde the Musical is returning to the West End! The Olivier Award-winning musical will play at the London Coliseum from 22 March to 22 May 2027, marking its first West End run in more than 15 years.
Amber Davies leads the musical as Elle Woods, returning to the Coliseum after starring in last year's The Great Gatsby.
The production is currently touring the UK, where it has been met with 5-star reviews (what, like it’s hard?). The musical concludes at Theatre Royal Brighton on 2 January 2027, before it packs up its pink suitcases and heads to London for its West End run.
With music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach, Legally Blonde the Musical is based on Amanda Brown’s 2001 novel and the hit film of the same name, starring Reese Witherspoon.
The story follows Elle Woods, a fashionable and determined sorority girl whose seemingly perfect life is turned upside down when her boyfriend, Warner Huntington III, breaks up with her before heading to Harvard Law School. Rather than accept defeat, Elle decides to follow him to Harvard, determined to win him back.
But once there, Elle discovers that law school is about more than impressing Warner. As she throws herself into her studies, makes new friends and proves her abilities in the courtroom, she learns that she doesn’t need to change who she is to succeed.
The stage musical brings the beloved story to life with iconic songs such as; “Chip On My Shoulder” “Whipped Into Shape” and “Omigod You Guys.”
The original West End production starred Sheridan Smith as Elle Woods and opened at the Savoy Theatre in January 2010. It proved a major hit with audiences and critics, winning three Olivier Awards in 2011, including Best New Musical, Best Actress in a Musical for Smith and Best Performance in a Supporting Role in a Musical for Jill Halfpenny.
Tickets for Legally Blonde the Musical go on sale Monday 28th September. Don’t want to wait that long? Group bookings (10+ people) are on sale now. To book your group tickets, please contact our team at groups@londontheatredirect.com.