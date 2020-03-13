London premiere of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike postponed
Posted on
| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
The upcoming production of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike at the Charing Cross Theatre, co-produced by cast member Janie Dee, was meant to form a part of the first-ever London Climate Change Festival.
Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike London premiere cancelled this month
The show was due to open at London's Charing Cross Theatre on 21 March 2020 but has now been postponed until further notice, with dates yet to be announced.
Steven M Levy, co-producer of the show, said: "We have been closely monitoring the developing situation surrounding coronavirus. The safety of our cast, staff and our patrons is paramount and so we have taken the very difficult decision to postpone the production to later in the year. Obviously events are fast-moving and changing day by day but when the crisis is passed we will announce a new opening date. Patrons should consult their point of purchase for refunds."