London premiere of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike postponed

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike London premiere cancelled this month

The show was due to open at London's Charing Cross Theatre on 21 March 2020 but has now been postponed until further notice, with dates yet to be announced.

Steven M Levy, co-producer of the show, said: "We have been closely monitoring the developing situation surrounding coronavirus. The safety of our cast, staff and our patrons is paramount and so we have taken the very difficult decision to postpone the production to later in the year. Obviously events are fast-moving and changing day by day but when the crisis is passed we will announce a new opening date. Patrons should consult their point of purchase for refunds."