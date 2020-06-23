London Theatre Direct continue to innovate West End ticketing with the introduction of Google Wallet support Jun 23, 2020 | By Posted on| By London Theatre Direct After becoming the West End’s first online ticket retailer to introduce Apple Wallet tickets, London Theatre Direct continue to lead the industry in innovation with the announcement of Google Wallet support. Starting today, theatregoers with Android OS devices will have the exciting world of London theatre right at their fingertips. No more forgetting to print your tickets at home, waiting for them to arrive in the post, or worse, losing them altogether! Downloading tickets for a growing number of staged shows and events in London is now just a simple click away thanks to LTD’s support for Google Wallet and other third-party Android wallet applications.

Theatre fans with Android devices can now enjoy the same level of convenience as that of Apple OS users.

“As we continue to prepare for the reopening of theatre after this long interval, it’s essential we continue to innovate to ensure a safe theatregoing experience for audiences. London Theatre Direct continues to lead the charge to get theatres open safely and efficiently while ensuring the maximum customer confidence and streamlined contactless access,” said the co-founder and CEO of London Theatre Direct, Francis Hellyer.

In order to support digital ticketing for Android users via Google Wallet and other third-party Android wallet apps, London Theatre Direct is working closely with all major performance venues to which it remains connected via seamless integrations.

Now, purchasing tickets to both West End and UK events has never been more fast, easy, and convenient. The option to download tickets straight to Google Wallet not only provides an extra level of security but will also prove to be vital in ensuring that theatres can reopen contact-free thanks to scanned entry.

About London Theatre Direct

Established in 1999, London Theatre Direct is one of the UK’s leading ticket retailers and distributors. As one of the first companies to sell theatre tickets online in the UK, through to displaying interactive seating plans, connecting to multiple API systems and becoming the first ticket seller in the world to accept bitcoin, London Theatre Direct continues to innovate using new technologies. London Theatre Direct is a fully bonded official ticket retailer for all of London’s major theatres and is a full member of S.T.A.R. (Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers).