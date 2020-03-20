Important Notice

    London's Hampstead Theatre to stream "I and You" for free on Instagram for one week only

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Mar 24, 2020)

    The Hampstead Theatre production of I and You will be made available to watch for free on Instagram whilst UK theatres remain on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

    #CultureInQuarantine. Catch I and You in full on Instagram IGTV.

    The Hampstead Theatre production of I and You to stream on IGTV for one week only!

    If you're looking for ways to get your London theatre fix whilst in quarantine, then the Hampstead Theatre's got a treat for you!

    For just one week only from Monday, 23 March 2020 at 10am until Sunday, 29 March at 10pm, anyone with an Instagram can watch the entire production of I and You starring Maisie Williams and Zach Wyatt directly on the Hampstead Theatre Instagram page.

    The production was specially performed, filmed, and edited for Instagram's IGTV mobile video platform during its limited run at the Hampstead, and was last broadcast for free from 30 November to 3 December 2018.

    Roxana Silbert, Artistic Director of the Hampstead Theatre, said: "Like everyone in the theatre community right now, and indeed across the globe, we at Hampstead Theatre are watching these unprecedented events unfold and wondering what we can do to help. We are an industry that seeks to bring people together and tell stories that resonate. I hope this particularly tender and funny story offers some much-needed entertainment and connection right now – thank you to Lauren Gunderson, Edward Hall, Maisie Williams, Zach Wyatt and the entire company in allowing us to share your beautiful work."

    What is I and You The Play about?

    Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams appeared for the first time in the Lauren Gunderson piece, which was a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. The story centres on Caroline who has been housebound (just like we all have now) and hasn't gone to school in many months (sound familiar?). I and You also follows Caroline's unlikely friendship with her classmate Anthony (played by Zach Wyatt).

    The play features lighting design by Matt Haskins, designs by Michael Pavelka, sound designs by Paul Groothius, and compositions by Simon Slater.

    UPDATE: I and You now available for streaming on Instagram until 29 March!

    Don't miss your chance to indulge in some culture whilst on lockdown! Watch Lauren Gunderson's I and You on IGTV today whilst you still can! It's the perfect way to make yourself look active online whilst working from home!

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

