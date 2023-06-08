Love's many faces: the characters of Aspects of Love

Posted on 8 June 2023

Seeing is believing in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Aspects of Love ! So buckle up and get ready to explore loves many faces, as we discuss all the key personalities of Aspects of Love!

Over the span of two decades, four extraordinary characters find themselves in a sweeping romance, lost in the labyrinth of love. In the romantic streets of Paris, across the picturesque Italian hills, we are taken to a place where love knows no bounds. Through heartbreaking lows and exhilarating highs, each striking personality embarks on a pursuit of happiness.

Rose Vibert: The Actress

When an unfortunate stint results in her play unexpectedly shutting down, Rose Vibert finds herself without a home or financial stability. In her vulnerable state, she receives an invitation from Alex Dillingham, who suggests they escape to his uncle's magnificent Villa. Intrigued, Rose agrees, hoping for a fresh start - little does she know that she is about to become the catalyst for a 20-year-long love triangle.

Portrayed by Laura Pitt-Pulford, Rose is a striking French actress whose allure neither central man is able to escape. Her glamour and charm are undeniable, and following a visit from Uncle George, Rose is able to hook George in like it’s nobody's business.

Her character is beautifully complex, and beneath her delicate appearance, she is not above using her charm to secure her own well-being. But will Rose rise as the beautiful flower that she is destined to be, or is she destined to wither, alone?

George Gillingham: The Poet

A wealthy English painter who embodies suavity and sophistication, George Gillingham is the story's main man, and he is not afraid to pay a visit in search of love. George turns the story upside down when he chooses to return to his grand villa and surprise the young lovers (his nephew Alex and his lover Rose), with his irresistible charm, he is able to effortlessly capture Rose’s attention

As the play reaches its climax, we witness a remarkable transformation in George - from a seemingly heartless bachelor to a devoted husband and doting father. With his magnetic personality, George is able to engage those around him at will, but luck doesn’t always last…

Alex Gillingham: The Hopeless Romantic

This 18-year-old idealistic aristocrat becomes entangled in a complicated love triangle, which shapes the course of his life forever. At the start of the story, Alex is taken by the beautiful and enigmatic actress Rose. Their passionate affair begins, however, as time passes, Alex begins to realise that the love he wants to believe in is not as sustainable as he had initially believed.

Throughout the musical, Alex grapples with his own insecurities and inner conflicts. The wounded lover who wears his heart too carelessly on his sleeve questions the meaning of love and the nature of his own desires. He is the embodiment of youthful yearnings and reminds us that in order to love somebody else, you need to love yourself first.

Giulietta Trapani: The Sculptress

As the play begins at the train station in Pau, France in 1964, Alex finds himself reflecting on his love life spanning 17 years. It is during this introspective moment that Giulietta Trapani, a beautiful Italian sculptress, responds to him, "it's all in the past." Giulietta, despite her circumstances, is determined to carve out her own path in life.

Giulietta's character embodies the essence of living life to the fullest. She embraces and celebrates George’s nonconformity, appreciating his ability to defy societal expectations. As the story progresses, subtle indications of a potential same-sex attraction between Giulietta and Rose emerge.

This connection between Giulietta and Rose reaches its climax during a dramatic moment at a wedding. Giulietta astonishes everyone by confidently asserting her rights as the best man and proceeds to surprise them all by passionately kissing Rose on the lips. Her boldness and fearlessness make her an epic free-spirited character.

