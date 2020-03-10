Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Lucie Jones and David Hunter return to Waitress London

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles, writer of Waitress music and lyrics, has been starring in the West End production alongside Gavin Creel for a limited run. The pair will be departing the show as their extended run comes to an end and Lucie Jones and David Hunter will be returning. Jones and Hunter took a hiatus from the show but will be back in the diner at the Adelphi Theatre on 23 March 2020. Be sure to book your London Waitress tickets now if you want a slice of the action!

    Lucie Jones and David Hunter return to Waitress London
    Lucie Jones and David Hunter return to Waitress London on 23 March!

    Lucie Jones and David Hunter return!

    Lucie Jones took over the role of Jenna Hunterson in June 2019 up until the end of January 2020 when Sara Bareilles put on the apron and Jenna name tag. David Hunter originated in the role of Dr Pomatter in Waitress London when the show began last year, in February 2019. Jones and Hunter will be returning to the diner and reprising their roles as Jenna and Dr P respectively. If you’re wanting to get a slice of Bareilles and Creel pie before they go, then be sure to get booking your Waitress tickets. Tickets for 23 March, the return of Jones and Hunter pie day, are now booking so be sure to get yours whilst they’re fresh, hot and still available!

    Waitress London cast

    The rest of the Waitress cast features NaTasha Yvette Williams who just took over the role of Becky. The cast also includes Evelyn Hoskin as Dawn, Joel Montague as Ogie, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, Andrew Boyer as Old Joe, Richard Taylor Woods as Cal and Rosemary Nkrumah as Nurse Norma. The West End Waitress cast is complete by Piers BateMonique Ashe-PalmerBen MorrisOlivia MooreNathaniel MorrisonLaura SelwoodMatthew RolandSarah O’ConnorLeanne Pinder and Mark Willshire.

    Waitress Creative Team

    Waitress has a book by Jessie Nelson and music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles. Waitress is based on the film of the same name by Adrienne Warren. The all-female creative team is complete by Lorin Latarro with choreography and multi-Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus.

    London Waitress welcomes back Lucie Jones and David Hunter

    Tickets for Waitress are booking up quickly as fans of the musical are wanting to see either Bareilles and Creel or Jones and Hunter. Or, of course, both! So, be sure to get yours whilst you still can!

    🎫 Book your Waitress tickets here.

    Jade Ali
    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Perfect Mother’s Day Theatre Gift

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Mother’s Day is on the horizon and, with just under 2 weeks to go, you’re probably starting to worry abou... Read more

    Waitress - show tile

    Broadway star NaTasha Yvette Williams joins West End cast of Waitress starring Sara Bareilles

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Lots of Broadway stars in the West End this month! It has just been announced today that NaTasha Yvette Williams... Read more

    New West End casting announced for 9 to 5 The Musical

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Dolly Parton's hit West End musical 9 to 5 will feature some fresh new faces in the lead roles beginning next wee... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies