Lucie Jones and David Hunter return to Waitress London Mar 10, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles, writer of Waitress music and lyrics, has been starring in the West End production alongside Gavin Creel for a limited run. The pair will be departing the show as their extended run comes to an end and Lucie Jones and David Hunter will be returning. Jones and Hunter took a hiatus from the show but will be back in the diner at the Adelphi Theatre on 23 March 2020. Be sure to book your London Waitress tickets now if you want a slice of the action!

Lucie Jones took over the role of Jenna Hunterson in June 2019 up until the end of January 2020 when Sara Bareilles put on the apron and Jenna name tag. David Hunter originated in the role of Dr Pomatter in Waitress London when the show began last year, in February 2019. Jones and Hunter will be returning to the diner and reprising their roles as Jenna and Dr P respectively. If you’re wanting to get a slice of Bareilles and Creel pie before they go, then be sure to get booking your Waitress tickets. Tickets for 23 March, the return of Jones and Hunter pie day, are now booking so be sure to get yours whilst they’re fresh, hot and still available!

Waitress London cast

The rest of the Waitress cast features NaTasha Yvette Williams who just took over the role of Becky. The cast also includes Evelyn Hoskin as Dawn, Joel Montague as Ogie, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, Andrew Boyer as Old Joe, Richard Taylor Woods as Cal and Rosemary Nkrumah as Nurse Norma. The West End Waitress cast is complete by Piers Bate, Monique Ashe-Palmer, Ben Morris, Olivia Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Laura Selwood, Matthew Roland, Sarah O’Connor, Leanne Pinder and Mark Willshire.

Waitress Creative Team

Waitress has a book by Jessie Nelson and music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles. Waitress is based on the film of the same name by Adrienne Warren. The all-female creative team is complete by Lorin Latarro with choreography and multi-Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus.

Tickets for Waitress are booking up quickly as fans of the musical are wanting to see either Bareilles and Creel or Jones and Hunter. Or, of course, both! So, be sure to get yours whilst you still can!

