Waitress the Musical tickets are available now for the Adelphi Theatre London run!

Waitress is one West End pie that you'll be begging to get second helpings of! You might have tried the first batch, but with a new cast, you'll want to come back to the table!

Waitress has all the right ingredients

Waitress, based on the 2007 indie classic of the same name, hit the spot on Broadway and has been serving up a slice of musical delight at the London's Adelphi Theatre starting in February 2019. Jenna doesn’t have much going for her, she doesn’t mind her job as a waitress at the local diner but it isn’t going anywhere. Her relationship with her husband Earl is loveless and abusive. To escape it all she bakes, her pies are the talk of the town, but soon her pies aren’t the only thing about Jenna that have tongues wagging. Shortly after discovering she is pregnant, one of the last things she wants to be, Jenna begins an affair with her new gynaecologist, Dr Pomatter, who is also married. Jenna decides that she needs a way out and a pie baking contest and its grand prize is her way to get a new lease on life, but things don’t go exactly to plan.

Waitress cast and creatives

Waitress currently stars Sara Bareilles as Jenna and Gavin Creel as Dr Pomatter. The hottest musical comedy in the West End also stars Hannah Tointon, as well as Joel Montague (Falsettos, School of Rock) as Ogie, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl and Andrew Boyer as Old Joe.

Lucie Jones and David Hunter will return to play Jenna and Dr Pomatter, respectively, from 9 March 2020.

Waitress has music and lyrics by American singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson based on the film of the same name by Adrienne Shelly. The Waitress Musical is currently in its third year on Broadway. It made history as the first show with an all-female creative team. This team, including choreographer Lorin Latarro and multi-Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus, will return for the London premiere, Waitress has won or been nominated for many awards, including nominations for 4 Tony Awards and a Grammy.

Waitress musical songs and albums

The musical features such toe-tapping numbers as "She Used to Be Mine", "It Only Takes a Taste", "What Baking Can Do", "I Didn't Plan It", and more! In addition to an Original Broadway Cast Recording, which is available to stream on Spotify, an album featuring previously unreleased songs was released on Friday, 16 August 2019 entitled What's Not Inside: The Lost Songs From Waitress. The album includes seven new numbers, such as "Knocked Up You", "Falling in Love Pie", "Happy Enough", and more. Read more about the Waitress Lost Songs album and don't forget to check out our picks for the Top 5 Waitress Songs That Will Bake You Happy here!

Quench your sweet tooth and book your West End Waitress musical tickets today!