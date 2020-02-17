Menu
Waitress
    Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre, London

    UK Premiere of the hit Broadway musical Waitress is serving up a fresh new cast!

    1362 customer reviews

    Suitable for ages 13+
    2hr 30min (inc interval)
    Booking until 4 July 2020.
    PLease note this production contains scenes of domestic violence.
    Please note the appearance of any particular artist cannot be guaranteed. Casting changes are continuously announced. Keep checking back for the latest news.

    5 / 5 (1362 customer reviews)

    Vivienne Fyffe

    30 hours ago

    Amazing!! It made me laugh out loud and cry too. What an extremely talented cast! Everything about it was fantastic. Will definitely go again when it comes on tour to Edinburgh next year.

    Hisako Kimura

    36 hours ago

    Sara Bareilles was amazing!

    Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel to host next London Waitress karaoke 3/2/2020, 3.45pm
    Interview with Waitress London hero Desi Oakley 24/1/2020, 4.25pm
    Broadway actress Desi Oakley flown in from New York to cover lead West End role of Waitress 13/1/2020, 1.05pm
    Nominees announced for the 2nd Annual CDG Casting Awards 10/1/2020, 4.50pm

