Lyn Gardner Interviews Samuel Barnett as Pride Heads to the Bridge Theatre

When Pride, the gloriously uplifting musical based on the 2014 movie of the same name, transfers to the Bridge Theatre next week after a sell-out season at the NT, the cast will include the actor Samuel Barnett. Barnett will reprise his dizzyingly delightful performance as Jonathan, one of a group of gay and lesbian friends who during the 1984 miners’ strike created an unlikely alliance with the men and women of a striking Welsh pit village. But when Barnett was first rung by writer Stephen Beresford and asked him to play the role in a workshop of Pride, he said, "No," very firmly.

Barnett, who made his name in Alan Bennett’s The History Boys at the NT, playing Posner, who memorably declares, “I’m a Jew. I’m small. I’m a homosexual. And I live in Sheffield. I’m fucked" was appearing in the RSC production of Mark Ravenhill’s Ben and Imo at the Orange Tree. It was a hugely demanding show, and Barnett doubted he’d be able to give both his full attention.

Beresford persisted, saying that although the show had already been workshopped twice with other people in the role of Jonathan, he had always had Barnett in mind for the part. Again, Barnett said no, not least because he was well aware he is not a trained musical theatre performer, although he has sung in shows. Once heard, his rendition of Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered from The History Boys can never be forgotten.

“I was not a musical theatre actor. I just haven’t had the training (he trained at LAMDA on the school’s acting course), and though I’d auditioned for musicals and sometimes got quite far in the casting process, I never got the job because obviously they’d go with people with lots of musicals on their CVs.”

But when the Pride team made a third ask, his agent suggested that maybe he really should do it, and when Barnett read the script, he knew immediately that he would do the workshop, which was “basically a three-week audition for the role,” because “it was just so good and I could see I was so right for the role.’

Although he was well aware it would be a major challenge. “My instinct was going, ‘I really want this role; it is so right for me,' and another part was going, ‘I don’t know if you can do this; if I’ve got the chops for it.’ That imposter syndrome still hasn’t left me because I am working with people who are extraordinary, trained dancers and singers and actors and have been doing all three their entire careers. So, I’ve just had to get over myself and work really hard and get there in my own way. I sang and danced a lot as a child, but it hasn’t been like getting back on a bike; I’ve had to really train to do this.”