Lyn Gardner's Weekly Picks

Four hundred or more miles north, the Edinburgh Fringe is in full swing as thousands of shows vie for attention. What many hope for is a London transfer, and some succeed. You & It at the King’s Head is a two-person Korean musical seen at the fringe last year which charts an unusual love affair between a man and his late wife. He starts engaging with AI built in the image of his wife. But is it and can it ever be his wife? It sounds very contemporary in questioning whether AI can replace a person you love, and the show has apparently found success in Asia. Korean-developed musicals are a real international growth area, so it will be interesting to see whether this can make the leap to the West End.

From new musicals to old favourites, with the arrival of Jeeves Takes Charge at Charing Cross, a one-man version of PG Wodehouse’s much-loved creation performed by Sam Harrison playing all 22 roles. The adaptation is not new—it was first seen at the Lyric Hammersmith in 1980 and even had a West End run at Wyndhams in 1987 for which it scooped an Olivier. I guess the question is whether that monocled ass, Bertie Wooster, and his imperturbable butler, Jeeves, are still viewed benignly by a younger generation or simply seen as anachronisms. No doubt fans of characters including Uncle Willoughby, the dragon aunts and the witless Augustus Fink-Nottle will be charmed.