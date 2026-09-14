Lyn Gardner's Weekly Picks

This is the third time that Rob Madge’s My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do) has berthed in the West End, this time taking up residence at the Apollo. This solo musical deserves its place amidst much bigger and better resourced work. It is a David among the Goliaths and a thing of real camp joy, which reminds us that dressing up and making a song and dance can be a great way to approach life. Particularly if you grow up feeling different. From an early age Madge loved performing in the living room and roping his family into the proceedings. There were full-scale Disney parades and key scenes from beloved movies. Fortunately, his dad was on hand to catch it all on home videos. Those videos are brilliantly utilised here in a show that celebrates parenting with love and understanding.

A great season ahead at the Kiln Theatre, which includes a revival of Natasha Gordon’s Nine Night later in the year. But first draw up your seats for Table 17, where Jada (Marisha Wallace, so great in Nick Hytner’s Guys and Dolls) and Dallas (Jamael Westman) are dining, the first time since they broke off their engagement. Douglas Lyon’s rom-com was an off-Broadway hit helped by the fact that some in the audience get to sit at cabaret-style tables, enhancing the sense that we are eavesdropping on the couple as they relive their shared past and look to the future. That will be the case at the Kiln too for the UK premiere of the show that tickled New York audience