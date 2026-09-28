Lyn Gardner's Weekly Picks

Series six of Slow Horses has just dropped with Kristin Scott Thomas in the hot seat as Diana Taverner, now First Chair at MI5. But Scott Thomas is much more than just an icy TV spook; she is a great stage actor. Here she teams up again with director Ian Rickson for what has been a rewarding partnership for a new version of The Cherry Orchard (Harold Pinter Theatre) written by Conor McPherson. Scott Thomas plays Lyubov Ranevskaya, a woman who does not understand that the tide of history is changing, and Stephen Mangan plays Lopakhin, the self-made businessman whose grandfather was a serf on Ranevskaya family estate, who sniffs an opportunity and is rising on the winds of change.

It’s all change at the Old Vic, where Rupert Goold is replacing Matthew Warchus. So, interesting times ahead in the Cut. But Warchus is going out with an intriguing choice, a rewritten version of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Martin Guerre based on the ancient and true story of a man who disappears from his mediaeval village. Seven years later he returns. Or does he? Is it him, or an imposter? Warchus, who has a good nose for a musical hit (Matilda; Pride), has been developing the show for some time, and it arrives with a radical new version with new lyrics and orchestrations. If anyone can make it fly, my money would be on Warchus.