Lyn Gardner's Weekly Picks

Disco meets the Welsh choral tradition and power ballads in Pride, the transfer from the National Theatre to the Bridge which takes back to the early 1980s when both Margaret Thatcher and AIDS were on the rise and tells of a group of gay and lesbian activists who raise money for the striking miners in a small Welsh mining community. It is a musical inspired by the movie of the same name. The movie is great, but this stage version is better still because it plays with ideas about community and solidarity, and it constantly breaks the fourth wall. It’s a joyous and heart-breaking evening which brilliantly walks the tightrope between the very camp and the totally sincere. There will be tears. And tap dancing.

Over at the Kiln in Kilburn, Nine Night is the return of Natasha Gordon’s hit comedy first seen at the NT in 2018 and subsequently the West End. Death has seldom been so funny. Gloria, the matriarch of a British-Jamaican family has died. The clan has gathered for the traditional wake, which will only end on the ninth night when the soul of the departed will leave the house. The rum flows freely, and so too do the family resentments, but Gordon has the deftest of comic touches, and this lively evening is both very funny and also on the nose about the complexities of straddling two cultures.