Lyn Gardner's Weekly Picks
Published on 23 November 2026
Christmas comes early in Theatreland, and when The Snowman flies into the Peacock Theatre to the strains of Howard Blake’s unforgettable score, you know it’s time to start thinking about looking for those Christmas decorations you stashed after last year’s festivities. The Snowman has been seen on stage every year since it debuted at Birmingham Rep back in 1993, but this year gets a well-deserved makeover courtesy of Olivier-winning choreographer Will Tuckett, designer Anna Fleischle, and puppet designer Tahra Zafar, who worked on Paddington. This refresh of Raymond Brigg’s classic story should ensure that it melts hearts for years to come.
Another classy long runner is Jack Thorne’s version of A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic, which this year comes with Giles Terera as Scrooge. It is a gloriously atmospheric rendering of Charles Dickens’ famous story delivered in a pared-back fashion with bells and lanterns which delivers the story with real emotional heft without ever resorting to a Christmas card cosiness. There is a good reason why this show has been in residence over Christmas at the Old Vic since 2017 (except over Covid, when it was livestreamed via Zoom), and Terera’s presence is another reason to see or revisit this most satisfying of shows.
Returning for a festive run at Shakespeare’s Globe is Pinocchio, a family musical written by Charlie Josephine and Jim Fortune which was a hit last Christmas. Wrap everyone up warm and imbibe the festive atmosphere (and maybe a mulled wine) as the story of the carved wooden puppet who longs to be a real boy unfolds with both wit and heart. It is very neatly done, and at this time of year the Globe is a wintery delight.
It is always cheering when a smaller-scale musical starts to snowball, and such is the case with Ballad Lines, which began at the Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling back in 2023 and now arrives at The Other Palace next April by way of a triumphant run at Southwark Playhouse. Joining the cast is Carrie Hope Fletcher as Sarah, a woman who receives a box of audio tapes from her late aunt full of the songs and stories of the women in her family who came before. Finn Anderson and Tania Azevedo’s folk musical comes inspired by Scottish, Irish and Appalachian ballads as if tells how remembering the past can influence the future.
By Lyn Gardner
Lyn Gardner is an acclaimed theatre journalist and former critic with decades of experience covering British theatre, from off-West End and fringe theatre to major West End productions.