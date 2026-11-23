Christmas comes early in Theatreland, and when The Snowman flies into the Peacock Theatre to the strains of Howard Blake’s unforgettable score, you know it’s time to start thinking about looking for those Christmas decorations you stashed after last year’s festivities. The Snowman has been seen on stage every year since it debuted at Birmingham Rep back in 1993, but this year gets a well-deserved makeover courtesy of Olivier-winning choreographer Will Tuckett, designer Anna Fleischle, and puppet designer Tahra Zafar, who worked on Paddington. This refresh of Raymond Brigg’s classic story should ensure that it melts hearts for years to come.

Another classy long runner is Jack Thorne’s version of A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic, which this year comes with Giles Terera as Scrooge. It is a gloriously atmospheric rendering of Charles Dickens’ famous story delivered in a pared-back fashion with bells and lanterns which delivers the story with real emotional heft without ever resorting to a Christmas card cosiness. There is a good reason why this show has been in residence over Christmas at the Old Vic since 2017 (except over Covid, when it was livestreamed via Zoom), and Terera’s presence is another reason to see or revisit this most satisfying of shows.