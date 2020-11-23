Magic Goes Wrong to be swapped with Mischief Movie Night this Christmas at the Vaudeville Theatre

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

Let's get this corn a-poppin'! Mischief Theatre Company has decided to reshuffle its shows for the holidays this year. Magic Goes Wrong, which was due to open at the Vaudeville Theatre on 10 December 2020, has now been replaced with the company's improvisation comedy show Mischief Movie Night, it has been announced.

Mischief Movie Night opens on 9 December 2020 at London's Vaudeville Theatre where it will run until 31 January 2021. Replacing Magic Goes Wrong, the company's staged improv comedy piece will be COVID-compliant with audiences abiding by social distancing rules. Tickets for Mischief Movie Night in London are on sale now!


Who is starring in Mischief Movie Night at the Vaudeville Theatre?

The West End cast of Mischief Movie Night features Mischief Theatre veterans Henry Lewis as Not Sure, Dave Hearn as No Idea, Nancy Zamit as Don't Know Yet and Jonathan Sayer as ???. They will be joined on stage by musicians Richard Baker and Yshani Perinpanayagam. Further casting will be announced in due course.

When will Magic Goes Wrong return to the West End?

The critically acclaimed stage play Magic Goes Wrong is now scheduled to re-open in London's West End in October 2021 when the production hopes to play free of social distancing. The piece is also slated to embark on a UK tour "as soon as practically possible once social distancing has been lifted." With vaccines now announced for the new coronavirus, this could be sooner than we think.

Kenny Wax weighs in on the shuffle of shows

Producer Kenny Wax said: "Alongside the need for Stage 5 of the Culture Secretary's roadmap allowing us to open up without social distancing and the need for a government-backed insurance scheme, audience participation is right at the heart of the experience of Magic Goes Wrong. We frequently bring patrons onstage to assist in the illusions as well as performing close magic tricks to them in their seats.

"This feels out of step with current coronavirus advice on this particular production until social distancing can be relaxed. We feel it is better to postpone the show until a time when it can be presented to its full potential.

"In the meantime, we are thrilled to announce that the original Mischief Company performers will stage their improv show Mischief Movie Night which will play 9th December – January 31st at the Vaudeville Theatre."

🎟️ Tickets for the Autumn 2021 re-opening of Magic Goes Wrong are on sale now. Book your Magic Goes Wrong Vaudeville Theatre tickets here from £24.
