Mischief Theatre, the award-winning company behind The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Magic Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery return to their comedy roots with Mischief Movie Night, the improvised movie live on stage! This Christmas give the gift of laughter with tickets to Mischief Movie Night, the improvised silver screen show that comes to life under your direction.

What is Mischief Movie Night?

You suggest a genre, location and title and Mischief Theatre’s improvisers bring the show to life. There will be rewinds, fast forwards, directors cuts and a thrilling live score.

Who are Mischief Theatre Company?

Nearly a decade ago a group of LAMDA students began Mischief Theatre Company. The new company started to make its mark in the theatre world very quickly and before long had multiple West End shows running. Three years in a row their new shows were nominated for the Olivier Award for best new comedy and The Play That Goes Wrong came away with that award. The show is still running to delighted West End audiences and currently has a UK tour. Besides their many successes in London, Mischief Theatre Company shows have been staged in cities around the world and have met with international acclaim.

Mischief Theatre Company's triumphs have not been limited to the stage, they have also had two BBC One specials - an adaption of Peter Pan Goes Wrong and a broadcast of A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, which was enjoyed by over 4.5 million viewers. They have also announced a six-part television series for the BBC to be called The Goes Wrong Show, an adaptation of The Play That Goes Wrong.

