Menu
Plays Magic Goes Wrong
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Magic Goes Wrong Tickets at the Vaudeville Theatre, London

    Magic Goes Wrong

    Mischief Theatre and Penn & Teller bring Magic Goes Wrong to the Vaudeville Theatre

    183 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    12+

    Child policy
    This show is recommended for children aged 12+
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    14 December - 30 August 2020
    Content
    Children under 5 will not be admitted

    Magic Goes Wrong Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (183 customer reviews)

    Sharon Gerrard

    13 hours ago

    Excellent show! Laughed the entire time. Would highly recommend

    Katie Weatherley

    14 hours ago

    Excellent show, super funny and really clever! Definitely makes us want to see more shows by Mischief Theatre ??

    Next Available Performances of Magic Goes Wrong

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    February 2020 March 2020 April 2020 May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 August 2020

    Magic Goes Wrong news

    Mischief Theatre’s Magic Goes Wrong announces new West End cast 11/2/2020, 1pm
    Review Roundup: Magic Goes Wrong at the Vaudeville Theatre 16/1/2020, 3.10pm
    First Look: Magic Goes Wrong at the Vaudeville Theatre 19/9/2019, 1pm
    Full cast announced for Vaudeville premiere of Magic Goes Wrong 26/7/2019, 2pm

    Tags:

    Play - ComedyComedyFamily FriendlyPremiereHot TicketsContemporaryMatinee SaturdayMatinee SundaysSunday PerfomancesMischief Theatre

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies