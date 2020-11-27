Magic Mike Live announces plans to re-open in the West End in April 2021 Nov 27, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Magic Mike Live will re-open at the Hippodrome Casino in Spring 2021, it has been announced. The news is sure to excite bachelorettes and hen night parties across the UK. Tickets for the new performance dates are expected to go on sale on Friday, 4 December 2020.

Pictured: Things start heating up in a tantalising scene from Magic Mike Live. Photo © Trevor Leighton

The London production of Magic Mike Live to re-open in April 2021!

Channing Tatum's co-production based on the hit movie franchise is set to open on 16 April 2021, it has been confirmed. Magic Mike Live will be reimagined to make it safe for the audience, cast, and crew following the COVID-19 pandemic that broke out in March 2020.

The show's executive producer, Vincent Marini, said: "We have been working to develop a show that prioritises the safety of our employees and guests but also manages to be as fun, electric and unexpected as ever. While it has been a creative challenge to make changes to the show we all love so much, we believe that the finished product, which we are first launching in Sydney next month, will bring a great deal of joy to London at a time when it is sorely needed. We're going to make the show's return to the Hippodrome – after 13 long months away – absolutely epic."

Magic Mike Live London creative team

The production is co-directed by Channing Tatum and Alison Faulk and features associate direction from Luke Broadlick; choreography from Alison Faulk, Luke Broadlick, and Teresa Espinosa; production design by Rachel O'Toole, scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala (Arda Studio), lighting design by Philip Gladwell, costume design by Marina Toybina, video design by Luke Halls, musical supervision by Jack Rayner, sound design by Nick Kourtides, and aerial choreography and aerial apparatus design by Dreya Weber.