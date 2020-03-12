Menu
Magic Mike Live Tickets at the Hippodrome Casino (Over 18s Only), London

Magic Mike Live

Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live is “the show that has everything you could ever want” (Glamour UK)

69 customer reviews

Important information

Age restriction

18+

Child policy
Those under 18 years of age will not be admitted.
Running time
Approx. 1hr 30min (no interval)
Performance dates
Booking until 30 May 2021.
Content
Magic Mike Live guests must be at least 18 years to attend - appropriate photo ID will be requested on arrival at the venue.
Special notice
Channing Tatum will not be performing in London's Magic Mike Live. Please note there are no performances 14 - 22 September 2020.

Magic Mike Live Customer Reviews

5 / 5 (69 customer reviews)

Louise Hartill

12 March

All the guys were amazingly talented and I liked that audience participation wasn't mandatory and that they made a big deal about consent. Looks of fun and got some great pictures and videos to remember it by

Grace Agboola

9 March

Ace show ??

Magic Mike Live news

Performance dates for West End Live 2020 announced 16/1/2020, 1pm
Magic Mike Live extends its London run at the Hippodrome Casino 6/12/2019, 11.30am
Channing Tatum announces open casting call for London's Magic Mike Live 22/6/2018, 3.17pm
Channing Tatum confirms Magic Mike Live for a West End transfer 4/6/2018, 3.20pm

