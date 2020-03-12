Magic Mike London tickets: cheap and on sale now!

Following a critically acclaimed launch in Las Vegas back in 2017, Channing Tatum is bringing sexy back to London with his brand-new production of Magic Mike Live at the Hippodrome Casino. Featuring masterfully sculpted hot bods, raunchy dance moves, perspiration, and more six-pack abs than you can count, you can be sure London's Leicester Square has never been so steamy! The perfect West End show for your Hen Night (or Stag Party if you swing that way), Magic Mike Live was conceived and co-directed by the big man Tatum himself. It is based on both the popular film Magic Mike (2012) and its box-office smash-hit sequel, Magic Mike XXL (2015). Put on your saucy red-leather pants and get ready for some magnum-sized thrills and tantalising movements!

Book your Magic Mike Live tickets early to secure your spot to this spectacular knicker-dropper of a show at London's Hippodrome Casino!

Magic Mike Live in London! 18+ Only

The theatre at the Hippodrome Casino has undergone a wild transformation into a 325-seat performance space that is as drop-dead gorgeous as the male strippers themselves! From the bespoke entrance off Cranbourn Street to the specially curated lounge, bar, and intimate space, Magic Mike Live promises an unforgettable experience and an entire evening full of unparalleled entertainment and "debauchery." Enter Magic Mike's mythical Club Domina and marvel in awe as a group of extraordinary artists perform killer dance routines and stupendous acrobatic stunts in front of, behind, and above them. Seductive dances intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts will be presented by a diverse cast of performers from around the world for this hot new production.

The sexy fit cast of Magic Mike Live in London's West End

The London production of Magic Mike Live stars mega hotties Aaron Witter, Anthony Donadio, Courtenay Brady, David Morgan, Edson Juarez, Harry Carter, Jack Manley, Jake Brewer, Manny Tsakanika, Mark Lace, Matt Jordan, Pip Hersee, and Ross Sands.

Starring in the female cast of Magic Mike Live are Ellie Clayton, Josie Scamell, Samantha Baines, and Tylah Patterson.

Magic Mike Live London creative team

London's Magic Mike on stage is co-directed by Channing Tatum and Alison Faulk, with Teresa Espinosa as associate director and Alison Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick as the show's choreographers. Magic Mike Live features production design by Rachel O’Toole, scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala (Arda Studio), costume design by Marina Toybina, lighting design by Philip Gladwell, sound design by Nick Kourtides and video design by Luke Halls. The show's musical supervisor is Jack Rayner alongside Dreya Weber as both aerial choreographer and aerial apparatus designer. The show also features production management by Simon Gooding and Matt Jones and casting direction by Jason Styres CSA. The Executive Producer of Magic Mike Live is Vincent Marini with General Management by David Ian Productions.

Magic Mike Live is produced in London by Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Greg Jacobs, Peter Kiernan, Steven Soderbergh, Nick Wechsler and United Talent Agency in association with Warner Bros., Vincent Marini, The Hippodrome Casino, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W. Batman, TSG Entertainment & Ashley DeSimone, Richard Winkler, and The Creative House.

Have an all-night affair with Magic Mike Live at the Hippodrome Casino in London!

You're not gonna miss these flaming hot male dancers blow you away with their spicy, 360-degree dance routines. This smutty raunchfest is a treat for the eyes and will have you begging for more sultry content. If you're one of many diehard Magic Mike fans, then be sure to snatch up your London theatre tickets now for Magic Mike Live or you may just live to regret it. London Magic Mike Live tickets are among the fastest-selling tickets in the West End, so don't say we didn't warn ya and don't get your knickers in a knot if you forget to book your tickets early!